The 149th Open: All options are being evaluated by R,amp;A for the Royal St George & # 39; s and Troon races | Golf News

"We are conducting a comprehensive evaluation of our plans to host the 149th Open at Royal St George & # 39; s and the AIG Women & # 39; s British Open at Royal Troon,quot;





Shane Lowry is slated to defend his open title in July

%MINIFYHTMLef365dcf2a84ee9b41f69b4f6897320911% %MINIFYHTMLef365dcf2a84ee9b41f69b4f6897320912%

The R,amp;A continues to hope to organize both the 149th AIG and the British AIG Women's Open on time, although they are "examining a variety of settings,quot;.

The Open is slated to return to Royal St George & # 39; s in July for the first time since Darren Clarke's memorable victory in 2011, while Royal Troon is hosting the British Women's Open in August.

ANA inspiration, the Masters and the PGA Championship have already been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the USGA is still hoping to go ahead with the US Open in June.

The Open returns to Royal St George & # 39; s this year

The R,amp;A has released a statement revealing its intention to "undertake a comprehensive evaluation,quot; of its plans for The Open at Sandwich and Women & # 39; s Open in Troon as they consider other options for the Championship.

But they have also announced the cancellation of two youth fan events that were scheduled for next month.

"We are closely monitoring the constantly moving situation in the COVID-19 pandemic and carefully following the advice issued by the UK Government, relevant health authorities and our medical consultants," the R,amp;A statement read.

Lowry May Hold On To Claret Jar Longer Than Expected

"We have decided to cancel two of our international amateur events: the R,amp;A Student Tour Series Final at St Andrews and Carnoustie and the R,amp;A Girls U-16 Amateur Championship in Fulford, which will take place next month.

"We have contacted everyone involved. We will keep the status of the rest of the amateur championship season under review.

Looking at our professional events this summer, we are conducting a comprehensive assessment of our plans to host the 149th Open at Royal St George & # 39; s and the AIG Women & # 39; s British Open at Royal Troon, which are four and five months away respectively.

What tournaments are out? Details of all tournaments worldwide that have been postponed or canceled

"This includes examining a variety of scenarios for organizing championships, with our focus on proceeding as planned, as well as considering other contingency options available to us."

R,amp;A CEO Martin Slumbers added: "Our top priority is to ensure the safety of players, fans, officials, staff and everyone involved in our championships and that will be at the forefront of our thinking as we monitor the developments. "

"We have some time before we start building the infrastructure at both locations, so we are keeping the dates scheduled for The Open and AIG Women & # 39; s British Open at this time. We recognize that this is a rapidly changing situation and we will maintain everyone informed of any changes in our plans.

"These are difficult times, but we are taking into account our responsibility for what is right for golf and what is most important for society."