Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun nears light practice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun is on his way to starting light physical activity soon after breaking his jaw after receiving a fastball in the face earlier this month.

The Rangers tweeted the news Tuesday:

Do you need good news? @ 11WillieCalhoun (jaw fracture) will start light physical activities later this week. pic.twitter.com/O8bRA6fwdi – Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 17, 2020

After being hit by the 95 mph fastball, Calhoun fell onto his back and covered his face with his hands. The game stopped for about 10 minutes when the coaches and trainers attended to Calhoun, who after a while was able to walk with help to the medical cart. Once in a Phoenix hospital, Calhoun had a CT scan, which revealed a fractured jaw.

%MINIFYHTML74739fb1ffdc7abf2538004ff04edf7211% %MINIFYHTML74739fb1ffdc7abf2538004ff04edf7212%

Calhoun then undergoes jaw surgery by reconstruction surgery specialist Dr. Steven Wiener. During the surgery, Calhoun had a plate inserted to stabilize his fractured jaw.

Calhoun was expected to be a big part of the Rangers this season after the team traded outfielders Delino DeShields and Nomar Mazara in the offseason. A former Dodgers prospect who came to Texas as part of the Yu Darvish trade in July 2017. Last season, he enjoyed a bit of a breakup with the Rangers as he hit .269 / .323 / .524 with 21 homers in 83 games.