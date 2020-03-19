Tesla to Reduce California Factory Workforce After Coronavirus Shelter Order

Tesla will reduce its workforce at its Fremont, California auto factory after the local Sheriff's Office said the company was not complying with a three-week shelter order aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, BuzzFeed News is reporting. The Silicon Valley automaker will cut from around 10,000 employees to 2,500, though it's unclear when the downscaling will take place, or what the company is doing to prevent those workers from becoming infected or spreading the virus.

The shelter-in-place order was announced Monday in six counties in the San Francisco Bay area, and went into effect early Tuesday morning. All nonessential businesses were ordered to close, and millions of residents were told to only leave their homes for essential activities like buying food. But Tesla continued to operate at full capacity in the meantime. That prompted the Alameda County Sheriff's Office to tweet Tuesday night that the company's auto factory "was not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order."

It is unclear if employees will receive a pay while on vacation

This meant that Tesla was only supposed to "maintain minimal basic operations,quot; on order, according to the Sheriff's Office, which means reducing the workforce to essentials like processing payroll to help combat the spread of the virus. At the time this article was published, there were 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in Alameda County.

"If they continue to operate, they are violating the California Health and Safety Code directive," said Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ray Kelly. Forbes on Wednesday. "They will have to deal with everything that comes from that."

"It is not a problem that we are going to take lightly considering the fact that he is a large employer in the state and county with 10,000 employees who come every day to work at the factory," Kelly later said. the Washington Post on Wednesday. Also said Buzzfeed that car manufacturing "it violates our health order "even with a reduction in the workforce, and that the Sheriff's Office is still,quot; asking (Tesla) to go to basic minimum functions. "Therefore, much remains unclear.

In emails to employees, Tesla has said that the Department of Homeland Security told him that the company should be considered "National Critical Infrastructure,quot;, replacing the local designation that it is not "essential." It is unclear who made that call on DHS. Neither the agency nor Tesla have responded to multiple requests for comment.

In those emails, Tesla has told employees that they will have to use their paid days off if they choose to stay home and borrow days from other employees if they are away. It is unclear whether Tesla will pay employees who will be asked to stay home as part of the cut. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also downplayed the threat of the virus in emails to employees, comparing it in an email to the number of deaths from car accidents each year.

The shelter-in-place order came just hours after Tesla officially announced that it had begun delivering Model Y. It is the company's fifth electric car, and it is expected to sell as well or even better than Model 3. That, mixed with the way Tesla always tries to get the most cars out at the end of each financial quarter (the first quarter ends on March 31), could help explain why the company was so reluctant to shutdown despite that other automakers are suspending U.S. operations, according to JD Power's Tyson Jominy.

"Keeping the plant open is a critical mission for Tesla right now," he says. "You don't have two opportunities to launch a product. They tell you that you cannot produce it at the exact moment that you are increasing production and deliveries, that is a critical moment in the life of any company, but particularly in Tesla's,quot; .

"They expect great things from Model Y, and I don't blame them. Unless the Sheriff is there blocking people from entering, they must get that vehicle out the door to finance operations," added Jominy.

Update March 18, 11:50 p.m. ET: Added information about the Alameda County Sheriff's Office saying that Tesla's automobile manufacturing would still violate the county order even with a reduced workforce.