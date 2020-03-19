Tekashi's old friend 6ix9ine: You tried to get me killed and I'm suing!

Bradley Lamb
Tekashi 6ix9ine is having a bad week, Fashion Nova sued him first, and now a former friend is reportedly suing him, claiming the rainbow-haired rapper tried to kill him.

According to breaking news media TMZ, a man named Shane Hardy claims he had an argument with Tekashi in January 2018 over the rapper's gang affiliation with Nine Trey Bloods.

The publication obtained documents that Tekashi admitted, under oath in his extortion trial, that he ordered Aaron "Bat,quot; Young and Jamel "Mel Murda,quot; Jones to shoot him.

