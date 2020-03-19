Target, Whole Foods, Dollar General Designate Senior Shopping Time – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many retailers are setting aside time for their most vulnerable customers to shop.

Target, Tom Thumb, and Albertson have recognized that older adults and people with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to COVID-19 or the coronavirus.

Stores are part of an increasing number of spending time or opening early for senior shoppers and other at-risk groups.

Target reserves the first hour of every Wednesday for those at risk.

Tom Thumb and Albertson are doing the same thing, from 7 a.m. at 9 a.m., every Tuesday and Thursday.

Both Dollar General and Whole Foods will allow customers over the age of 60 to shop one hour before regular hours, every day.

Due to panic purchases, which have left store shelves empty, at-risk groups, including older adults, have had difficulty obtaining supplies.

Most retailers do not require identification or proof of age and are just "encouraging,quot; other shoppers to plan around these windows.