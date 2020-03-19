Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso writes her a message that makes fans ask lots of questions

Although the social distancing due to the coronavirus means that Tamar Braxton was not able to have the luxurious birthday party she was expecting, that does not mean that her boyfriend, David Adefeso, was not going to fill her with love in public.

The businessman turned to social media, where he posted a beautiful photo of the diva and reality star and explained how his life has changed since they started dating two years ago.

David wrote: “Recently, I knew that entering that busy restaurant almost two years ago, the course of my life would change so dramatically. From the sunny streets of Lagos to the white sands of Montego Bay and the bustling urban life of Mexico's suburbs, you have been on a journey with me filled with laughter, tears, hope and endless love. Despite everything, their friendship has been invaluable, their advice irreplaceable and their love unwavering. Nothing prepared me for the complete and endless joy I experience with you every day. "

He added: “And no matter what thick clouds appear on the horizon, the sun of your smile, the purity of your heart and the kindness of your words never fail to reinforce the strength of the unbreakable bond that is the love we share. You are my heart, you are my joy, you are my future and you are my friend. Happy birthday, my @tamarbraxton. You are the most beautiful girl in the world, and I can't wait to see what amazing surprises will bring us over the next 45 years. "

Many people asked David when he will marry Tamar because he is already 50 years old and have expressed their wish to have a family together.

One person said, “To be honest, I was expecting a wedding after she met her parents. This is how many Nigerian men roll.🤷🏽‍♀️ But it would not go so far as to say that he or Nigerian men (when they love a woman) love everything about her, including family, the world, pets, etc. … more I like to accept more. Let's be realistic. Their lifestyle is quite exaggerated. You have to be a special man to deal with it. We wish them well. I want them to be happy. "

This follower stated: “Yes, I understand how my compatriots do things, but I try to understand that some of them do things differently. We don't know anything about them, and I also don't want to know about someone else's life. They may be taking things lil by lil as an adage in my culture! We cook slowly and slowly until the food is well done. Some Nigerian men act differently, and special men like that take their time to understand what they're up to, especially not having married before. I have male brothers, cousins, nephews and friends, and I understand very well about the world of men. It is about patience, love and understanding. David is a good man and comes from a respected and responsible family. Time will run its course … let's continue loving and praying for them. I wish the fans would stop being curious about them, get married or not get married, but the syndrome should stop … special men do their thing in a special way and at the perfect time. "

Another sponsor wrote: “I hope they get married soon too. But something happens, which makes most African men quickly know if they want to marry you, especially at this age. "

