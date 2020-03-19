Tamar Braxton says he has already gone through this coronavirus issue: he wants to get his life back

Tamar Braxton is really upset by this global crisis that we are all in. She shared some thoughts with her Twitter followers, and you can check them out below.

‘Hello, my name is Tamar Braxton and I officially got over it! Cooking, cleaning, going to the supermarket every day is not what I want to do with my time. At first it was nice, but it has fully developed. Coronavirus, hurry up and clear the TF. I want my life back. Thnx, "Tamar posted on social media.

People skipped the comments and asked Tamar to take this more seriously because it is not a joke.

Someone said to her, ‘You are looking at least 18 months before the vaccine is ready to use. This is going to be a long 18 months. Please stay home. Stay well.

Another follower said, 'I've been buying groceries every day, but it's my norm … I don't binge, once a month on groceries, plus I have Sam and Costco membership, I guess I need to go up to board. 🤷🏾‍♀️ & # 39;

Someone else posted this: ‘Please stay inside. Working from home for fear of the coronavirus is the beginning of winning this pandemic. "

A commenter wrote: Ok Ok! We are hunny short-term cooks! You could also get a tip jar and a kitchen hood … and let's not talk about the clothes!

A follower posted, "But you're not supposed to be in the store every day …" and someone else said this: "Tamar … you're human like us, darling!" Reality has hit! "

In other happier news, Tamar made her fans happy the other day with some really beautiful posts for her birthday.

He was trying to be as positive and optimistic as possible, and he even shared some new posts on his social media account.



