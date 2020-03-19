Tamar Braxton Makes Fans Happy With New Posts For Her Birthday – Check It Out Here

Tamar Braxton is celebrating her birthday, even if the current situation is that the world is pretty terrible. She is trying to be as positive and optimistic as possible and even shared some new posts on her social media account.

Not too long ago, people were scared when Tamar removed all of her IG posts, and they believed at the time that she and David Adefeso split up, and that's why she removed her IG.

But things continued to go well between these two fans and they couldn't be happier.

Check out Tamar's latest posts for her birthday.

‘Happy St. Tamar's Day! 🍀 👑💋 Guess who is on TikTok and what better way to announce it on my birthday. Go and follow me as I realize this! @TamarBraxtonBoo #StTamarsDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe #happybirthday #CoronaVirusBirthday #QuarantinedUp ", Tamar captioned a post.

Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, Zonnique Pullins wished her all the best during these times for her anniversary.

Someone else said, "May you live as long as you want and never have to wish as long as you live … HAPPY BIRTHDAY," and one commenter posted, "The happiest and brightest birthdays of the legend celebration."

Another follower posted this: "Happy Birthday, have fun to the fullest. I am so excited and ready to see what was in store for you this year."

He also shared a beautiful photo and posted a message thanking everyone:

‘Thank you ALL for all the amazing birthday wishes. I am eternally grateful for all of you thinking of Lil ole me. 🍀 I don't take ANY kind word or wish for granted. Being stuck in the house with messy hair, chewed nails, and in my jammies and crown, I thought it would be difficult. You all made this birthday like any other AMAZING. God bless you all celebrating Saint Tamar's Day & # 39; & # 39; Tamar captioned the photo.

Someone said: Feliz Happy birthday, queen! 👑 You should do a live Instagram session one of these days! I miss your words and hear you speak on different topics! Tell it like it is! "Lies you tell!", "Won't he?!", "You tried!"

Many fans wished Tamar a happy birthday.



