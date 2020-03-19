Suspect Arrested in San Francisco Mission District Video Recorded Rocky Assault – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A 35-year-old San Francisco man was arrested for throwing a stone out the window of a Mission District home, injuring a woman, a crime that was captured in a video that went viral On social media, authorities announced Thursday.

San Francisco police said Kevin Coleman was jailed for serious assault offenses that caused extensive bodily injury and vandalism.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call on March 9 at 10:10 p.m. from an assault on the 1900 block of 15th St. Officers who arrived contacted the victim who was injured and distressed by the incident.

The victim told investigators that she was woken up by noises from a man outside her window. She asked him to leave, but he immediately threatened to throw a stone at her. In a matter of seconds he threw the rock, smashed the glass window and hit the victim's face.

He then fled on foot south on Landers St. The suspect's images captured in the video were shared with patrol officers in an effort to identify the suspect.

An officer recognized the suspect, identifying him as Coleman. He was known to frequent the upper neighborhood of Market Street and Castro.

On March 10, the investigative officer assigned to the Mission District and his partner were on patrol in the 2200 block of Market St. when they located Coleman on foot. Officers immediately detained him and developed probable cause to arrest him for vandalism and assault.

While an arrest has been made, the incident remains an open investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the SFPD's 24-hour information line at 1-415-575-4444; Text a suggestion to TIP411 and start the text message with SFPD. You can remain anonymous.