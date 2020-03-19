Home Entertainment Stuck at home? Clare V. for Anthropologie brings France to you

Stuck at home? Clare V. for Anthropologie brings France to you

By
Bradley Lamb
We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Francophiles, listen! If your international travel plans have just changed, and all this has left you feeling quite comme ci comme ca, don't worry: designer Clare Vivier has a new line at Anthropologie that is just one step away from sunbathing in the French Riviera.

Her collection, which includes household items, clothes and accessories in bright colors, was inspired by Pablo Picasso's artwork when he lived in Cannes with his wife Jacqueline Roque, as well as Vivier's summer vacation on Île de Ré , a French island.

"My trips there every summer with my family are a constant source of inspiration, touring the flea markets, riding my bike along the shore, and stumbling upon ancient architecture with the changing of each
corner, "Vivier said.

You will want to get your French dictionary, because each and every one of the elements below make us say Yes Yes.

Lined Glass Glasses, Set of 4

These hand blown glasses that come in three different colors have a sweet "CV,quot; engraved on the glass. They pair perfectly with the pitcher below when serving stylish friends.

Bamboo Melamine Bento Box

Speaking of your office lunch, these bento boxes will keep your fruits and vegetables from being crushed. Plus, they come in three cheery French-inspired prints. Its corresponding band ensures that everything is kept in its correct place.


