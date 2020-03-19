Stop and Shop worker fatally hit while walking to work

A woman was walking to work at the North Reading Stop and Shop when she was hit and killed by an SUV on Thursday morning.

Police were called to 270 Main St. around 6:28 a.m. for a car accident, they said in a press release. The woman succumbed to his injuries; she has not been publicly identified.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our dedicated associates died in a tragic incident while walking to work at our store in North Reading this morning," the company said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our associates and to the store team. Our employee assistance team is in store to help advise and support our associates, and we are cooperating with local police in their investigation. "

The involved driver remained on the scene, and North Reading Police are working with the state police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.