Spy shop, construction projects, golf club among essential services – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Around the Bay Area, there is no denying the unnatural stillness of the streets. Sidewalks and roads are empty. But if you look closely enough, some people and entities still do business as usual.

On Broadway near the Embarcadero, construction workers were building an apartment complex. Mayor London Breed's order found housing projects essential, and therefore the work continues, the same goes for those who work on the sidewalk near Fisherman's Wharf.

But one of the oddities still open for business amidst a refuge in the Bay area is The International Spy Shop on Beach Street.

"We are classified as a hardware and security supply company," said CEO Zack Graves. He is used to large crowds of tourists, but is instead selling emergency kits complete with hand sanitizer, gloves, and N95 masks.

I was cleaning the store between clients. "Every time someone walks in after they walk in, after handling money, something like that, and then every hour."

On Chestnut Street, the typically closed Delarosa restaurant has opened its windows, where patrons often sit, and has turned it into a makeshift take-out window, where patrons have plenty of room on deserted sidewalks to line up.

In East Bay, Lori Short of Tracy was working at Target, caring for those too scared to potentially expose themselves to the coronavirus. "I'm a boat buyer, so I'm here doing personal shopping for other people who can't go out or don't want to go out," Short told KPIX.

On the Peacock Gap golf course in San Rafael, frustrations and anxiety were taking place on the driving range and in the links, which qualifies as a distance social exercise, so it is also permissible.

"Get some fresh air, the coronavirus, the talk about this has been a bit of a stretch for me, I still want to do my daily activities and go out and enjoy the lifestyle," said golfer Daniel O’Rourke.