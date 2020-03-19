Spring Breakers continue to party in Miami despite the social distance requested to stop the spread of the coronavirus

Despite the severe nature of things around the world due to the coronavirus outbreak, many turning to Spring Break don't seem to mind at all. In a new interview with the spring breakers at the Miami hotspot, interviewees continue to party as much as they can despite repeated warnings of social estrangement.

It may be hard to believe, but there are currently thousands of people in Florida for spring break who completely ignore the nationally requested social distancing rules that have been put in place to stem the coronavirus outbreak. Despite warnings from various public health experts, images of beaches throughout Florida show that they are almost full to the brim with spring break.

Not only do they frequent the beaches, but they are also visiting any establishment that is still open, regardless of how limited dining hours and seating are. Their goal is to have as much fun as they can without thinking about the highly contagious virus that has taken over the world.

Brady Sluder, who came from Ohio for a spring break in Florida, said this:

"If I get a crown, I get a crown. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let you stop partying. We are out here having a good time. What happens, happens. "

Other interviewees expressed similar attitudes and were more upset that companies were closed or had limited hours than they were getting the deadly disease. To date, 192 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Florida.

Roommates, what do you think about this?