Spanish letter campaign offers solidarity with virus patients | News

Madrid Spain – Spaniards have been urged to write letters to coronavirus patients at the hospital.

Only in solitary confinement rooms and with limited contact with medical staff, some patients became depressed, organizers of the letter-writing campaign said, hoping the messages will help lift spirits.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML3a26000c9d13e8bf76418f7e5bbfdcee11% %MINIFYHTML3a26000c9d13e8bf76418f7e5bbfdcee12%

The initiative, "We are going to beat the coronavirus,quot;, has attracted great support with children and adults who send letters by email to hospitals throughout Spain.

The move came when health authorities said more than 13,700 people tested positive for coronavirus in Spain on Wednesday, with a national death toll of 598.

Coronavirus: Life under confinement (2:34)

The number of people diagnosed with the disease has increased by 2,500 in just over 24 hours. Spain has the fourth largest number of cases in the world after China, Italy and Iran.

Spanish medical staff have asked letter writers to include information about themselves if they want to help recipients imagine who is writing to them.

Natalia Silva, a doctor at the San Juan de Deu Hospital near Barcelona, ​​told Al Jazeera: "In our hospital, like many others, there are many people with coronaviruses, some in intensive care.

"One of the problems is that these patients live in complete isolation. They are alone, away from their families. Some know that their relatives are also isolated in an equally bad situation. Doctors can only see them once a day."

Dr. Silva added: "This situation has caused terrible sadness and anxiety and for those who have been cured, post-traumatic stress."

She said that at the hospital where she worked, doctors and administrators were struggling to cope with the growing number of patients showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Fifty patients were being treated for coronavirus, and five had died. There was also a lack of protective masks and alcohol used as a disinfectant, Dr. Silva said.

One of our schools, mother of one of our schools, invites us to participate in a beautiful initiative: writing letters to patients who are isolated. He has prepared a text that I copy.⬇️ Includes an email to send the messages to. How can we not unite!

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/yOmkL5DEP0 – Francisco Galera (@ franciscogale00) March 18, 2020

After the launch of the initiative, 30 letters reached the Barcelona hospital in a matter of hours.

A message said: "My name is Kim, I am French and the mother of three children.

"A person in the hospital explained how difficult it is to live in isolation and you certainly feel lonely and abandoned.

"I would like to tell you that many people think of you and how brave you are fighting this disease. The doctors, although they cannot be with you all the time, are taking care of you and fighting with you."

"We wish him all the best and remember that keeping your spirits up also helps fight infection. Try to think this will be over soon. Don't let this depress you."

This picture of health workers, drawn by children named Gala and Aroa, says: "A drawing of solidarity and support for all medical staff, thank you, I will stay home,quot; (Graham Keeley / Reuters)

Another letter said: "These words are addressed to you, but it could be me who is in your place now.

"I know you want to be close to your loved ones because the encouragement of their love is irreplaceable. For my part, I want to send you all my support and love. I am encouraged by the way people in this country have realized and are spreading love.

"I want you to know that you are not alone, that we think of you every day."

Lorena Balsells, coordinator of the Antonio Cabre Foundation, a charitable foundation in Barcelona involved in the letter project, told Al Jazeera: "We have asked the community to join these patients by sending letters, drawings, or donating face masks.

"A company that has masks for industrial paint donated them to the hospital to help medical personnel."

The children have also submitted drawings to encourage patients.

One showed three doctors with the message: "Solidarity with medical personnel."

If you want to join the campaign, send an email to letters.we will [email protected]