SpaceX will launch its first manned mission in early May – BGR

SpaceX and NASA are planning to launch the first Crew Dragon manned flight to the International Space Station in early May.

The mission will see two NASA astronauts travel to the ISS after being launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A delay in the mission is possible, especially given the current pandemic and slowdown, as NASA urges much of its workforce to work from home.

NASA and SpaceX are aiming to launch the first manned mission on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in mid-to-late May, according to the US space agency. The launch will be the first manned space mission launched from U.S. soil since the space shuttle's last launch in 2011.

The launch, which will take place from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will see a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fire the Crew Dragon at the International Space Station. Aboard the spacecraft will be NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. The mission follows a successful unmanned test flight from the Crew Dragon to the ISS months earlier.

NASA revealed the timing of the launch window in a new press release. "NASA and SpaceX are currently targeting no earlier than mid or late May for their launch," the statement read. "This second Crew Dragon spacecraft demo mission is yet another end-to-end flight test of SpaceX's human space flight system, which will include launch, dock, splash and recovery operations. It is the final flight test of the system before SpaceX is certified to carry out operational crew flights to and from the space station for NASA. "

SpaceX's partnership with NASA for a crewed spacecraft is part of the agency's commercial crew program. NASA commissioned SpaceX and Boeing to develop a spacecraft and launch system to take NASA astronauts into space without having to rely on seats aboard Russian rockets. SpaceX has been in the lead from the start, though both companies have seen their share of setbacks and delays.

Boeing, in particular, has had to regularly delay crucial tests and most recently had to abort a trip to the ISS with its Starliner spacecraft due to a technical problem. A NASA investigation returned dozens of issues that must be addressed before another test can be conducted, and it's unclear when the company will be ready to launch again.

The very sluggish launch window for May could certainly change, and given the current public health crisis plaguing the world, it wouldn't be exactly shocking to see the launch slide to a later date. NASA recently issued a mandate to all of its staff to work from home if possible, and at least two NASA employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks.

