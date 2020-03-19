SpaceX has just set a new record by launching the same rocket five times – BGR

SpaceX set a record this morning with the launch of a Falcon 9 booster that had already flown four times before.

The booster failed to land on the platform for the fifth time, but the launch still set a record for the company.

The rocket fairing halves were also recovered.

SpaceX's busy rocket launch schedule continued this morning with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket delivering another package of the company's Starlink satellites into orbit. The launch, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was suspended after an automatic abortion was activated.

The launch is only a small part of Starlink's largest mission, which will eventually see thousands upon thousands of tiny satellites sent into orbit. However, this morning's launch was special for a completely different reason. It was the first time that a Falcon 9 rocket had been reused five times, and the record mission shows just how powerful SpaceX's reusable rocket business model can be.

While much of the world is crouching down to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, this morning was normal for SpaceX on the launch pad. The company's planned launch went well, with the rocket heading skyward with its payload of 60 shiny new Starlink satellites.

Starlink is SpaceX's largest-ever satellite program that hopes to bring high-speed data to every corner of the world. That means the eventual launch of thousands of small satellites to form a grid that wraps around the world.

The plan has been criticized by astronomers who say that sending so many objects into Earth's orbit will make observations of space from here on Earth difficult. Some have even provided hard evidence of how dramatically satellites can ruin the view of the cosmos for scientists trying to study distant objects. SpaceX has said it is willing to work to mitigate these effects, including the ability to paint the satellites with a coating that makes them much more difficult to see.

In any case, the mission went smoothly … well, almost. The launch itself and the deployment of the satellites went as planned, but the record-setting first stage of the Falcon 9 booster was unable to make a controlled landing on SpaceX's drone spacecraft. SpaceX chief Elon Musk noted that one of the booster's engines died at the end of launch, and that may have contributed to the booster being unrecoverable.

Yes. There was also an early engine shutdown when ascending, but it did not affect the insertion of the orbit. Show the value of having 9 engines! Thorough investigation is needed before the next mission. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2020

SpaceX has become used to trying to retrieve the nose halves of its rocket, also called fairings. The company did that one more time today, although both halves of the nose spilled into the ocean before being ripped off. SpaceX has regularly reused these components, helping to further reduce the cost of its rocket launches.

