S&P revises Sinclair's credit outlook to negative on coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML7ef7bb46d67185a69ebac79d03807ea711% %MINIFYHTML7ef7bb46d67185a69ebac79d03807ea712%

S&P Global revised Sinclair Broadcast Group's credit outlook from negative to positive on Thursday given the combined pressure from the coronavirus and the debt-financed acquisition of Fox Sports Networks last year.

Sinclair acquired the networks for $ 9.6 billion, financed with a debt of $ 8.9 billion.

%MINIFYHTML7ef7bb46d67185a69ebac79d03807ea713% %MINIFYHTML7ef7bb46d67185a69ebac79d03807ea714%

"We believe that there is still a way for Sinclair to reduce its leverage in 2020 due to its relatively stable distribution revenue and an expected increase in political advertising revenue, although the uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus creates the risk that the company may not be able to achieve this, "S&P said. The negative outlook reflects uncertainty about the extent of the coronavirus impact on the company's performance and its ability to comfortably reduce leverage below 5.5x over the next year. "

%MINIFYHTML7ef7bb46d67185a69ebac79d03807ea715% %MINIFYHTML7ef7bb46d67185a69ebac79d03807ea716%

We may lower Sinclair's rating if a prolonged advertising downturn reduces the company's advertising revenue. The agency also said that its previous estimates assumed that video distributors that had not previously been offered by regional sports networks (such as Marquee) would add the channels to their line when the MLB 2020 season began. Therefore, more delays in the events. Sports companies could extend the schedule for regional sports networks to earn transportation and prevent the company from improving its operating income.

He said he could revise Sinclair's outlook to stable if the virus has a more limited effect on the company's business over the next year.