South Korean coronavirus lessons: quick and easy tests; monitoring | News

More than 8,800 people worldwide have died from COVID-19, and countries are resorting to draconian measures ranging from sealing the borders to orders to stay home to try to stop its spread.

But in South Korea, once the country with the worst outbreak outside of China, life seems to go on with some sense of normalcy.

Dozens line up at drugstores to buy their government-rationed face masks every week, and many work from home, but businesses continue and cities have yet to be subjected to a government-instituted blockade.

Even better, South Korea has one of the lowest COVID-19 casualty rates in the world, at just 1 percent.

"South Korea really distinguished itself by being able to transparently disclose information and fight the virus," said Hwang Seung-sik, an epidemiologist and professor at Seoul National University.

"We did our best to store resources and worked hard to mass evaluate people and carry out quarantines. But the coronavirus has been around for about three months and it is unclear what preparations the United States or other European countries have made."

Fast action

South Korea's coronavirus outbreak is an early-action, quick-containment lesson.

A month ago, on February 18, South Korea diagnosed its 31st patient with COVID-19, and was soon known as the country's "super spreader,quot;.

A middle-aged woman who participated in mass congregations in a religious group called Jesus Shincheonji Church, Patient 31 transmitted the virus to other members of the faithful, as well as to other unsuspecting residents of the city of Daegu, in the southeastern part of the country.

Suddenly, South Korean coronavirus cases multiplied 180-fold over a span of two weeks. At its peak, medical experts were diagnosing more than 900 new cases per day, making South Korea the second largest outbreak in the world.

Blocking certain areas and stopping movement was what people did in the Middle Ages when they faced the Black Death. Dr roh Kyoung-ho, National Health Insurance Service Ilsan Hospital

Now, that growth rate has slowed significantly, and there's even talk that the outbreak could have peaked.

"In fact, we managed to reduce the rate of new confirmed cases to less than 100 per day. It is a great achievement, but we cannot celebrate it yet," Hwang said. "This could be an optical illusion that is tricking us into believing that the outbreak is over, an illusion caused by the numbers that were previously fired at Daegu."

More than 8,500 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in South Korea as of mid-morning on March 19, and almost three-quarters of those cases are concentrated in Daegu.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the world, the virus continues: nearly 3,000 people have died in Italy, along with 1,135 in Iran and 638 in Spain, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic. US casualties have already outstripped those of South Korea. In China, where the virus was first detected late last year, more than 3,200 have died.

South Korean soldiers with protective gear make their way as they disinfect buildings in Daegu (Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters)

Still, medical experts warn against being overconfident.

"It is difficult to say that the Korean government has obtained full control over the coronavirus," said Roh Kyoung-ho, a doctor who works in the Laboratory Medicine Department of the National Health Insurance Service at Ilsan Hospital. "Since Korea is a country with a high population density, there is a good chance that the coronavirus will come back with high spreading power and may even appear as a small group infection to begin with."

Last week, South Korea saw a new cluster of cases around a Seoul call center, reversing an 11-day trend of declining infection rates.

On Thursday, a new group emerged at a nursing home in Daegu, which ended with four days of daily cases below 100.

"We shouldn't be so puffed up by our results just yet," Hwang agreed.

Generalized tests

However, South Korea's success in controlling the epidemic has received praise from around the world.

When Chinese scientists first published the genetic sequence of the COVID-19 virus in January, at least four South Korean companies quietly began developing and storing test kits with the government, long before the country had its first outbreak.

By the time things got bad, the country had the ability to screen more than 10,000 people a day, even at makeshift testing centers. and recently added consultation phone booths in hospitals

Anyone with a mobile phone in the country also received alerts about nearby infection routes so that citizens could avoid areas where the virus was known to be active.

Passengers at a railway station in Daegu are kept at least a meter apart from each other in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak (Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters)

At the same time, the South Korean government created a GPS-enabled application monitor those in quarantine and trigger an alarm if they ventured outdoors. Travelers entering the country are also asked to record their symptoms in a state-sponsored app.

Unlike other countries, South Korea also managed to change its outbreak without blocking cities or banning travel. In fact, the term "social distancing,quot; first originated with the South Korean President's campaign against the virus.

However, that does not mean that all other countries should follow suit. South Korea's massive testing and early detection may have given it the luxury of being able to avoid declaring a total closure.

"Because Korea has the ability to sample and analyze faster than other countries, there was no reason to do what other countries are doing (and blocking)," Roh said.

"The method of blocking certain areas and stopping movement was what people did in the Middle Ages when dealing with the Black Death. It was because they did not know what was causing the infections at the time and did not know where the disease was spreading,quot; .

South Korea makes it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19 with initiatives including & # 39; driving & # 39; (Ahn Young-joon / AP Photo)

At least 15 South Korean companies are competing to develop vaccines and other treatments for COVID-19. Some are trying to develop a test kit for people to use at home, while others are already in the midst of clinical trials.

Hwang estimates that it will not be until around the second half of 2021 that a vaccine will be available to the public.

Until then, some of the old containment methods, backed by 21st century technologies, may be even more effective.

"We have to continue to focus on our fight against this crisis until then," he said.

Mitch S Shin contributed to this report.