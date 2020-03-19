South Asian snapshot: How serious is the coronavirus outbreak? The | News

%MINIFYHTMLe23e96924438d5eb3691249f689063b811% %MINIFYHTMLe23e96924438d5eb3691249f689063b812%

Islamabad, Pakistan – South Asian countries are beginning to see their first deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, with COVID19 claiming at least six lives across the region amid a spike in cases in Pakistan and elsewhere.

The outbreak does not appear to have yet reached the widespread stage of secondary contact seen in Europe and the United States, and previously in China and South Korea, but cases continue to escalate as governments in the region struggle to enforce compliance guidelines. social distancing.

Here is a look at the current situation in the region:

Pakistan – 301 cases, 2 deaths

Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of coronavirus cases, at least 301 as of Thursday, according to government data, more than half of which can be traced to a quarantine camp on its border with Iran.

Late Wednesday, authorities confirmed the country's first two deaths from COVI-19, two men, ages 36 and 50, in different towns in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Most of Pakistan's cases are concentrated in the southern province of Sindh, where authorities have enforced strict isolation and social distancing rules in Karachi, the country's largest city, since earlier this week. All schools and businesses have been ordered closed, in addition to the forced closure of all shopping malls, public parks, nonessential government offices and other places where people may congregate. Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open.

Across the country, a general ban on public gatherings, including weddings, social gatherings, and other types of congregations, remains in place, although it does not include religious gatherings. Schools and other educational institutions were ordered to remain closed until at least April 3.

Additionally, the country has closed its land borders with Iran and Afghanistan and is screening all air travel passengers.

India – 169 cases, 4 deaths

The Indian government has been criticized for failing to carry out widespread testing, despite the risk of the highly contagious coronavirus spreading widely in the world's second most populous country.

So far, the country has confirmed 169 cases, with three deaths, of COVID19, but experts caution that a low test rate could be masking a much larger outbreak. The country, home to more than a billion people, has so far evaluated some 11,500 people, according to the Associated Press news agency.

Indian authorities say most of the cases so far can be traced to people with a history of international travel or others who contacted them. As a result, the country has suspended entry for any incoming tourists and is banning non-Indian passengers on flights from the European Union, the European Free Trade Area, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Arrivals from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany, as well as those transiting through the Gulf states, will be subject to a 14-day quarantine when they arrive in India.

The country has already implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers officials to enforce rigorous containment measures and impose sanctions on those who attempt to evade them.

In addition, most educational institutions, gyms, museums, and entertainment facilities have been closed across the country. The government also issued a notice asking companies to allow employees to work from home.

Sri Lanka – 51 cases, 0 deaths

On Wednesday, Sri Lanka delayed scheduled parliamentary elections and banned all incoming flights for two weeks in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country of 21 million people.

Until now, authorities have imposed a curfew in some areas to curb the spread of COVID-19, and officials have also implemented price controls across the country on essential items like lentils and sardines.

Afghanistan – 22 cases, 0 deaths

So far, Afghanistan has officially reported 22 cases of coronavirus in the country, but officials are concerned that that number may be much higher, given the fragile nature of the country's health infrastructure and limited testing and treatment facilities.

The country reported its first case on February 24.

Since the coronavirus outbreak intensified in neighboring Iran in January, Afghanistan has seen tens of thousands of its citizens flee from one of the world's worst hotspots for coronavirus infection to return home.

To date, the recommended measures of social distancing appear to have had limited success. Afghans in the capital Kabul have complained about spiraling prices as people begin to hoard basic necessities, a crisis that required the release of 24,000 tons of wheat to control supply shortages.

Landlocked Afghanistan depends on its neighbors for much of its food supply, and with the land borders with Iran and Pakistan now closed, there is concern that the crisis may be starting.

Bangladesh – 14 cases, 1 death

On Wednesday, Bangladesh confirmed its first death from COVID-19, with a total of at least 14 people infected, according to government officials.

The deceased patient was a 70-year-old man suffering from heart problems, high blood pressure, kidney disease and diabetes, said Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Disease Epidemiology, Control and Research in Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi authorities say the 14 patients were infected when they came into contact with Bangladeshi returnees from abroad. So far, the South Asian nation of 165 million people has tested the virus for 341 people.

A mandatory 14-day quarantine is applied to passengers arriving from abroad who tested positive for the virus. Flights to and from Europe, the Gulf and other epicenters of the global coronavirus outbreak have also been restricted.

All educational institutes have been closed until March 30, but broader closure measures have yet to be announced. On Wednesday, a massive gathering of tens of thousands of people who gathered to pray for the country to get rid of the coronavirus sparked a public outcry. (https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/south-asia/massive-bangladesh-coronavirus-prayer-gathering-sparks-outcry).

Maldives – 13 cases, 0 deaths

Maldives, an archipelagic country with just over 430,000 citizens and a luxury beach destination for tourists, reported at least 13 cases so far. The first two cases, reported in early March, saw the Kurudu Island Resort and Spa luxury beach resort closed and converted to a quarantine camp.

Other resorts have followed suit when cases have been reported. The crisis has affected the number of tourists, and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said arrivals were down 22 percent in the first 10 days of March.

"If COVID19 hits the local population, epidemiological predictions show that we would have 60 to 80 percent of the population infected … without any intervention," Abdulla told CNBC on Wednesday, adding that even with interventions, the government hopes 30 to 40 percent of the population. population of the country to be infected.

In general, the Maldives has prohibited the entry of any traveler originating from or transiting through Italy, one of the current European epicenters of the disease.

All government employees were ordered to remain in their homes and only go outside for essential needs. Essential services like hospitals, public services, banks and rescue services will remain operational.

Bhutan – 1 case, 0 deaths

Bhutan confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on March 6, immediately banning tourists from entering for two weeks. On Wednesday, the government released 23 people who contacted the patient during a 14-day quarantine, freeing them from the infection.

The government also closed several schools and postponed international conferences and seminars.

Nepal – 1 case, 0 deaths

On Wednesday, Nepal expanded the travel ban on passengers flying into the country from anywhere in Europe and the Middle East, in an attempt to control any possible spread of the coronavirus in the Himalayan country.

The measure, which affects both foreigners and Nepalese citizens, will remain in effect from March 20 to at least April 15, said a task force led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel. Those transiting through Europe and the Middle East will also be banned from entering Nepal, extending a previous ban that included several severely affected Asian countries.

Schools, colleges, cinemas, gyms, clubs, swimming pools and museums were ordered to close until April 30. Any gathering of more than 25 people for social or religious reasons is also prohibited, and the government urges people not to use crowded public transport vehicles. .