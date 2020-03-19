Sony and Microsoft are revealing their new consoles in the most boring way possible

After months in advance, Sony and Microsoft have begun releasing concrete details for their upcoming next-gen flagship consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. After days of press releases, blog posts and presentations … I'm mostly tired of hearing the word "teraflop,quot;.

Not that the specific measure of computational power for graphics cards is depressing me; rather, it is the entire approach that Microsoft and Sony have taken to announce their respective next-gen consoles. Both companies have decided that the first and most important message to give customers and developers is about pure hardware specifications. And so, just over half a year after the launch of these consoles, all we really know about them are the cold, hard numbers: how fast are the processors; how many compute units do GPUs have; how fast SSDs can process data; how much RAM do they have; and, of course, the often-presumed teraflop count.

These details are important, don't get me wrong. Developers need to know the specs and design strategies behind these consoles in order to take advantage of these features. And transmitting that information to them is important. This week's high-spec announcements, in particular, have likely been rescheduled from the canceled Game Developer Conference, a developer-focused event, and it makes sense for the news to be developer-based.

But why make this the focus of the ad campaign? Why are these details? the only the ones we have on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5? I am a technology reporter; I enjoy Hearing what people consider boring technical details about computer hardware, and I was even bored.

Show a tech demo! Or a real game! Businesses should stop taking all exercise so seriously. These are boxes that play video games, a form of entertainment that is apparently supposed to be fun. Why not show that, instead of treating the details as Cold War information that needs to be carefully distributed?

Because right now, for all the promised speeds and specs, we have little idea what this really means for next-gen gaming. All we have to follow is a pre-rendered trailer, some screenshots, and a poorly recorded video showing faster loading times in a 2018 game.

Compare the first looks of Microsoft and Sony on their consoles with Nintendo's reveal for the Switch. The focus is on the experience of playing the console, the joy it brings to people in different ways. Games were shown that Nintendo had not officially announced for the Switch at the time, some of which would not arrive for at least a year from the first time they were seen in the trailer. Sure, Nintendo also gave hardware details on how powerful the Switch was, but it wasn't the center of attention, but the games.

The point of buying a video game console is that you don't have to worry about specs

The point of buying a video game console from Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo is that customers do not you have to worry about the specs. The implicit promise of the consoles is that by paying a bit more for hardware and games and giving up customization and higher levels of performance, you get a box that will play any game that matches the logo, no questions asked.

There will always be a subset of fans who like to brag about how their favorite company's box is better or faster than the rest, who are no doubt delighted to use this week's ads as the latest saves in their endless online fights. . But you miss the point that it really shouldn't matter what is inside your console. And the fact that Microsoft and Sony not only expect you to know what a teraflop is, but that they actively emphasize these hardware specs as the core of experience for their new consoles is fundamentally overdue.

Even though most of the next-gen console announcements are duplicated as dry docs, it probably won't matter in the grand scheme of things. Microsoft and Sony will continue to sell millions of their new consoles anyway. Hyped-up reveals that it is focused on the real games you can play and how these consoles will make that better and more fun, it will undoubtedly come sometime in the coming months.

But right now, balance feels bad. Microsoft and Sony seem to be too focused on outperforming each other and the specs of their existing hardware and not focused enough on arguing that these innovations, which are certainly important and technically impressive, are actually going to make something more fun.