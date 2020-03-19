Instagram

While the WHO urges people to stay home and practice social distancing, the actress from & # 39; Ant-Man and the Wasp & # 39; He wants others to make sure that leaders don't use the coronavirus crisis to gain more power.

Evangeline Lilly She will not be confined to her home amid the coronavirus pandemic as she "values ​​freedom over her life."

Despite warnings from the World Health Organization (WHO) urging people to practice social distancing and stay at home amid the health scare, the "Ant-Man and the wasp"Star, 40, said it was" business as usual "when he left his children in their activities.

"I just dropped my kids off at gym camp. They all washed their hands before they came in. They are playing and laughing. #Businessasusual," he wrote.

Responding to critical concerns and comments from her fans, Lilly revealed that she lives with her father, who has stage four leukemia, adding: "I'm also immunocompromised right now. I have two young children. Some people value their lives for freedom. , some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our decisions. "

First "Lost"Star referred to Covid-19 as a" respiratory flu "and insisted that the government is taking too much control to put the US states on shutdown.

"Where we are right now feels too close to Marshall Law (sic) for my comfort, all in the name of respiratory flu," he said. "It is disconcerting … Let us be vigilant at this time. And kind. Vigilant and vigilant, keeping a close watch on our leaders, making sure they do not abuse this moment to steal more freedoms and gain more power."

Hinting that there was a conspiracy behind the health crisis, he added cryptically: "There is 'something' every election year."

The Covid-19 outbreak has recorded more than 227,700 Covid-19 cases, resulting in a death toll of over 9,300, since it began in December (19).