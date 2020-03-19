Some Denver hospitals further restrict coronavirus testing to hospitalized patients and healthcare workers.

Some Denver area hospitals have begun to further restrict who they will screen for the new coronavirus due to the decline in stores for test supplies and protective equipment for their employees.

The Colorado Hospital Association urged people with mild respiratory symptoms on Wednesday to stay away from emergency rooms and instead consult with their primary care provider and seek evidence at a public health clinic or location if they are justified.

Hospitals need to keep their protective equipment and test kits for people who are seriously ill, Julie Lonborg, the association's senior vice president, said in a statement.

"Because demand for testing is outstripping supply, it is crucial that hospitals prioritize testing for in-hospital patients who need acute care, healthcare workers and first responders, and those who present in the hospital emergency room with a life-threatening illness. " she said.

Centura Health, which owns hospitals in Parker, Littleton and Longmont, as well as St. Anthony in Lakewood and St. Mary Corwin in Pueblo, is limiting testing to patients who need to be admitted due to serious complications and to healthcare workers, Although there may be some exceptions.

Dr. Stephen Cobb, Centura medical director for the Denver area, said the staff tells people who present with respiratory symptoms but are not seriously ill to go home and isolate themselves.

Denver Health and UCHealth confirmed that their hospitals are also limiting testing to those two groups, with UCHealth also evaluating people with compromised immune systems. Kaiser Permanente Colorado, which has a network of clinics across the state, is evaluating people with "severe,quot; symptoms and some health workers.

And SCL Health, which owns Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge and Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, said it is working on a plan to prioritize testing for "those who need it most."

Colorado initially had to follow the testing guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA, which said that patients could only be tested if they had traveled to a country where the virus was widespread; had been in close contact with a person who had a confirmed case of COVID-19; or if your symptoms were severe enough to require hospitalization and could not be explained by a more common virus.

The CDC later rejected those guidelines, and Colorado health officials said anyone with a doctor's note could be tested. However, that has not worked as demand far exceeded the supply of evidence.

Shortage and state tests

It is not just a problem in Colorado. Providers in California, Texas and other states have also had to cut tests for COVID-19 due to limited supplies, according to The New York Times. President Donald Trump has said that he could use powers normally reserved for warfare to order companies to produce the necessary equipment to respond to the new virus, but even if he does, they cannot increase production overnight. According to Kaiser Health News, only two major manufacturers produce the specialized swabs used for virus testing, and both are working at approximately full capacity.

However, tests may not be easier to find outside of hospitals. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment closed its Denver test drive site after several days of overwhelming demand, and has focused on testing a small number of people in different communities to determine how far it has spread. the virus. The state health department recently visited Telluride and announced plans to expand the tests to Routt County.

On Thursday, state health officials plan to open a temporary site in Pueblo to screen pre-selected "serious high-risk patients,quot; by local health care providers.

"We are prioritizing testing in certain areas to better understand where and how much transmission is occurring," Rachel Herlihy, a state epidemiologist, said in a statement Wednesday. "It is critical that we collect data in all areas of the state, especially in areas where not much testing has been done."

And San Miguel County health officials announced Wednesday that they will partner with United Biomedical to be what they say is the first county in the nation to screen its entire population. The company will use blood samples to test so many of the approximately 8,000 county residents who agree to have their blood drawn.

"This will dramatically increase our ability to assess the presence of the virus in our county and allow us to focus isolation strategies," said Grace Franklin, director of public health for San Miguel County, in a statement.

Trouble getting tested

A Denver man, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss medical information, reported that his family visited an urgent care clinic, two hospitals: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children and the Swedish Medical Center. – and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday to try to get tested, as well as call other hospitals and the primary care doctor.

His wife's obstetrician had suggested that she be tested after she and her son began to show respiratory symptoms, because pregnant women are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19. She and her child stayed in the car to avoid exposing people at the different sites they tried.

In one case, a hospital that was only evaluating people with severe symptoms suggested they try an urgent care clinic that had told them they could only be tested in one hospital, he said.

In total, we drove around Denver for three hours and spoke to half a dozen medical providers. None of them knew where we could get tested, they just knew we couldn't get tested there, "he said.

