Sky Cricket Podcast: Richie Richardson Remembers Mandate as Patron of the West Indies | Cricket News





Richie Richardson in action during the second test against Australia at the MCG in 1992

Richie Richardson talks about his time as West Indies leader in the latest episode of our Captain & # 39; s Log podcast series.

Richardson had the difficult task of taking over an old West Indies team from Sir Vivian Richards, despite not being the man promoted by the outgoing captain, and was the unfortunate captain in charge as he lost his first series of Tests in more than 15 years.

In a conversation with Charles Colvile of Sky Sports as part of our Captain & # 39; s Log series, the hitting legend recalls how he got a job he never expected and talks about …

– Assume the captaincy of Sir Viv just before the 1992 World Cup in controversial circumstances

– Play against South Africa in their first Post-Apartheid Test and a boat party on the day of rest that turned the game in favor of the Windies.

– Managing Curtly Ambrose: Greatest Bowler Richardson feels he played with

– How the West Indies finally lost a series of tests against Australia in 1995

– What shocked the defeat of the 1996 World Cup against Kenya and reached the semifinals

Listen to Captain & # 39; s Log podcasts here!