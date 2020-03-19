Six new cases of positive coronavirus at the Colorado Springs senior center.

Six positive cases of coronavirus were identified Thursday at a senior care and life center in Colorado Springs, according to health officials.

The cases were confirmed at the Laurel Manor Care Center, 920 S. Chelton Road, a center specialized in long-term care, short-term rehabilitation and memory support, operated by Volunteers of America.

"As a public health agency, we are committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community," said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County director of public health, in a press release. "Our team became aware of these additional cases in the late afternoon (Thursday) and took immediate steps to coordinate efforts with Laurel Manor Care Center and state partners to assess the situation and respond appropriately."

Authorities did not say whether it has been determined how the coronavirus was introduced into the facility.

"Proactive efforts are focused on identifying, isolating and testing everyone who may be at risk due to these new cases," the statement said.

The focus includes "apartments,quot; in "intimate care neighborhoods,quot; with services.

The facility has been "following current recommendations from CDC and other state and local health officials about response efforts and reinforcing … policies and procedures,quot; regarding the coronavirus, said the VOA, which operates facilities across the country. , in a website statement on COVID-19.

The six cases identified Thursday bring the total in El Paso County to 15, said Michelle Hewitt, a public health information officer. Two people in the county have died of coronavirus.

"We will share more details as they become available," Hewitt said.