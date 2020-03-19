"Siding with China" – Deadline

President Donald Trump's press conference had an avalanche of newsworthy statements, updates, and some surprising moments.

Days after saying that many media outlets "have actually been really fair" in their coverage of the coronavirus crisis, on Thursday he called several media outlets "dishonest".

Near the end of the briefing, a reporter for the One America News Network, the right-wing channel, asked him, "Do you consider the term Chinese food to be racist, because it is food that originated in China or has Chinese origin?"

"No, I don't think it's racist," said Trump.

The OAN reporter continued: “In that regard, the main left-wing media, including in this room, have associated themselves with the narratives of the Chinese Communist Party, and claim that you are racist for making these claims about the Chinese virus. Is it alarming that the mainstream media actors, just to oppose you, side with foreign state propaganda, Islamic radicals, and Latino gangs and cartels, and work right here in the White House with direct access you and your team?

Trump then launched an extensive series of media coverage of his administration's response to the crisis. "It is totally false," he said, before highlighting The Wall Street Journal. He later said the media was "on the side of China." They side with many others. China is the least of it. If we had honest means in this country, our country would be an even bigger place. "

Other White House correspondents criticized the reporter for essentially inciting Trump.

Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS NewshourHe wrote on Twitter, “It is more than disturbing that One America News Network is asking preparatory questions to Pres Trump with false information. Continuing, when will everyone who needs a coronavirus test be tested in the United States? Trump and Vice President Pence never answered that key question. "