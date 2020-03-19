Showtime announces schedule changes due to coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

On Wednesday, Showtime announced the following changes to its scheduling schedule as production and post-production were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Black Monday," starring Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, and Paul Scheer, will go from premiering two episodes to one episode per week beginning Sunday, March 22 through Sunday, April 12. The series is in its next season on Showtime.

The premieres of two documentaries, "Outcry,quot; and "Love Fraud,quot; will be delayed.

The five-part documentary series "Outcry,quot; examines the life of high school soccer star Greg Kelley, who was convicted of the sexual assault of a four-year-old boy. Originally, the series premiered on April 3 and will move to a later time in 2020.

Originally, "Love Fraud,quot; was slated to premiere on May 8 and will move to another date in 2020. The series follows a love scam named Richard Scott Smith, who has been preying on women in the Midwest for 20 years.

Showtime also announced that the premiere of "Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels,quot; and the fifth season premiere of "Billions,quot; will remain on their original date.

"Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels,quot; hits Showtime on Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST / PST and "Billions,quot; returns to the network on Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. EST / PST