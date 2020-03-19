Shonda Rhimes, David Benioff and Greg Berlanti donate for support staff to benefit the relief fund

WENN / Sheri Determan / Brian To

A group of advocates has established the Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund COVID-19 to provide some financial aid to Los Angeles-based employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Top television gurus Shonda Rhimes, David Benioff and Greg Berlanti have made generous donations to a new Hollywood relief fund that benefits support employees amid the chaos of the coronavirus.

Most film and television filming has been stopped due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, leaving many in the entertainment industry without work and without any viable income.

Those most affected include low-paid support staff, usually people who indirectly help keep productions running

"Chernobyl"Writer / producer Craig Mazin promoted the gofundme campaign on Twitter on Tuesday, March 17, when he and his screenwriting friend John August pledged to match up to $ 50,000 (£ 43,000) in donations to boost the relief fund.

"This is our community. Attendees take care of us … let's help take care of them," he tweeted. "@johnaugust and I (each) will match your donations up to $ 25,000 … making $ 50,000 total. MAKE YOU SPEND THIS MONEY! Give what you can."

His public request sparked "Riverdale"Producer Berlanti will take a step forward to do the same, like"Grey's Anatomy"Y"Scandal"creator Rhimes and"game of Thrones"Co-writer Benioff also made identical promises.

Your donations helped organizers, including those behind the PayUpHollywood wage fight group, easily exceed their initial goal of $ 100,000 (£ 86,000), and by Wednesday, the well had more than doubled as "The Vampire Diaries"Co-creator Julie Plec and"WatchersDamon Lindelof de "added their names, and funds, to the list of benefactors.

Married "It's always sunny in Philly"stars Rob McElhenney Y Kaitlin Olson have contributed to the fundraising effort, as have "Silicon Valley"star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, "The great sick"Writer / producer Emily V. Gordon.