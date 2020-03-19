Shaquille O & # 39; Neal drives people crazy with the video & # 39; Lysol Challenge & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1147c47e350fbd507ef666c1e6ac4c7811% %MINIFYHTML1147c47e350fbd507ef666c1e6ac4c7812%

WENN / Instar

Taking the precautionary measures against the coronavirus to another level, the former Los Angeles Lakers player publishes a video of him spraying himself with the disinfectant product while accepting the challenge.

Up News Info –

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal It is causing laughter amid the frenzy caused by the coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday, March 17, the retired Los Angeles Lakers star shared a hilarious "Lysol Challenge" video on social media that captured him taking the pandemic precautionary act to a whole new level.

In the Instagram clip, the 48-year-old man could be seen sitting at a table with a bottle of disinfectant in hand. While listening to background music, he turned to look at the camera with a big smile on his face. He proceeded to spray the product all over his body and head, and ended up coughing. "Thank you, LYSOL. Everyone be sure, love, #LYSOLCHALLENGE," the video captioned.

Shaq's offer succeeded in laughing at others. Kickboxer James "The Beast" Wilson and Pennsylvania rapper Gillie Da Kid responded with multiple emojis of laughter on the floor laughing and tears of joy. Others jokingly wrote comments such as: "The Corona virus is afraid of shaq", "You are a dangerous man shaq !!" and "It must be day 3 of quarantine."

James "The Beast" Wilson and Gillie Da Kid reacted to Shaq's funny video.

One user jokingly commented on Shaq's post.

Another intervened.

Before Shaq offered a lighthearted version of the crisis, NBA players Rudy gobert Y Donovan Mitchell confirmed that they had tested positive for the virus. On February 12, Rudy went to his Instagram account to share how "he has been through so many emotions since I found out about my diagnosis … mainly fear, anxiety and shame." Still, he assured fans that he is "under great care and will make a full recovery."

Donovan, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude to "everyone who has been contacting me since he heard the news about my positive test." He detailed: "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and we hope that people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well-being of those around them."

In light of its diagnosis, the NBA announced that "they will suspend the game after the conclusion of the schedule of games tonight until further notice." Through a statement, they noted: "The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with respect to the coronavirus pandemic."