server: worldwide server revenue grew 5.1% in Q4 2019: report – Latest news

The global server market continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2019 as revenue increased 5.1% and shipments grew 11.7% year-over-year, according to Gartner, Inc. Throughout 2019, worldwide server shipments decreased 3.1% and Server revenue decreased 2.5 percent compared to the full year 2018, the research firm said.

"The market returned to growth with a very strong fourth quarter result, largely driven by a return in demand for hyperscalers," Adrian OConnell, senior director of research at Gartner, said in a statement.

"However, the outlook for world server marketing 2020 is subject to great uncertainty. The impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) is expected to moderate expected growth. Although demand for the hyperscale segment is expected to continue during the First half of the year, reactions from other purchasing organizations will vary, "he said.

The Indian server market experienced an increase in demand for unit shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019 by 14.7 percent, but revenue decreased by 13.2 percent year-over-year.

Server shipments in India grew 4.8 percent in 2019, while server revenue decreased 8.7 percent.

HPE secured first place in the Indian server market based on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a 37.4 percent market share, according to Gartner.

Dell EMC secured a market share of 26.6 percent, followed by Lenovo with 16.6 percent of the market.

Cisco experienced the highest growth in the quarter among the top five vendors, with revenue growth of 0.8%.

Dell EMC secured first place in the global server market based on revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Despite a 9.9 percent year-over-year decline, DellEMC gained 17.3 percent market share, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with 15.4 percent of the market.

IBM experienced the highest growth in the quarter, with growth of 28.6 percent, according to the statement.

In server shipments, Dell EMC maintained the number one position in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a 14.2 percent market share.

HPE secured second place with 10.8 percent of the market.



Both Dell EMC and HPE experienced declines in server shipments, while Lenovo experienced the strongest growth with a 22.4 percent increase in shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Throughout 2019, both global server shipments and revenue declined, with shipments falling 3.1 percent and revenue 2.5 percent.

In terms of vendor performance, Dell EMC ranked first in both revenue and shipping with a 20.5 percent market share and 16.3 percent market share, respectively.

HPE secured the number two position with a market share of 17.3 percent in revenue and 12.3 percent in shipments.

Inspur Electronics is the only supplier among the top five that grew in both revenue and shipments in 2019, he said.