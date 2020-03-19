Sephora & # 39; s Oh Snap! Sale has its favorite brands with a 50% discount

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Sephora stores may have been temporarily closed in light of COVID-19, but to offset this they are launching a huge online sale. Until April 4, selected products will have a discount of up to 50% for one day only as part of Oh Snap! Sale, while supplies last. You can find these offers here.

The sale will include brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Too Faced, Stila, Clinique and more. These products are available in the USA. USA At sephora.com and jcp.com, but unfortunately not available in Canada. Also, understand this: You can get free shipping on all orders using the code FREINESS.