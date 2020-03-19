Sean Peyton, who has coached the NFL New Orleans Saints since 2000 and won a Super Bowl with them a decade ago, told ESPN today that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first current NFL coach or player to be diagnosed with the disease.

Peyton told the World Leader that he made the news public because he wants people to follow warnings and advice as the disease spreads throughout the United States and the world.

"It's not just about social distancing," the 56-year-old coach told ESPN. "It is closing here for a week or two. If people understand the curve and understand the bump, we can work together as a country to easily reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It is not difficult to do what we are asked to do. Only that kind of small investment by each of us will have a dramatic impact. "

So far, neither the NFL nor the Saints have commented on Peyton's diagnosis.

"I was lucky to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have," he told ESPN. I'm lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they may be carriers of someone who can't handle it. So we must all do our part. It is important for each of us to do our part. "

Peyton is the second-longest-serving coach in the league behind Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

With the NFL in its offseason, the league so far hasn't had to take any drastic action amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The NBA and NHL closed their seasons weeks before their playoffs began, and the NCAA canceled their March Madness basketball tournaments. However, the league canceled all public events linked to its annual NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but its clubs will proceed with their televised player selections from April 23-25.

"The NFL is exploring innovative options on how the process will be carried out and will provide that information as it becomes available," the league said this week.