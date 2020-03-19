Scientists expect spring floods to be milder than last year

WASHINGTON DC. – Too often disasters come in threes. But the year of the global pandemic and record wildfires in Australia will also not be a year of historic flooding in the United States, forecasters predict.

Record floods were recorded in several regions of the country last year. But this year, this annual spring flood season will not be as severe or prolonged as in 2019, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

Large to moderate floods are projected in 23 states, impacting 128 million people.

The regions most likely to experience major flooding include parts of North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota.

The potential for major flooding rises along the Red River, the James River and parts of the Upper Mississippi River, said Edward Clark, director of NOAA's National Water Center.

That is in part due to stronger than normal rainfall in the past 90 days in those basin areas.

In the southeastern US In the USA, the potential for flooding may be slightly affected by the early arrival of spring, which means that growing plants and trees absorb moisture from the soil and air. Floods are more likely when it rains on soils already saturated with water.

The National Phenology Network, which tracks the arrival of green shoots and blooming flowers, found that spring has come around three weeks earlier in much of the eastern US. USA

Warmer temperatures are linked to climate change.

Last December and February, there were "above-normal temperatures throughout most of the continental United States," said Jon Gottschalck, a scientist at NOAA's Center for Climate Prediction.

