San Jose state postpones spring graduation ceremonies – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – San Jose State University has postponed its spring graduation ceremonies due to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, the university announced Wednesday.

SJSU's graduation ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 20 and 22. The university is discussing future arrangements to be able to celebrate graduates.

“The beginning is the most important and sacred day of the academic year. It is the moment that officially marks the completion of a milestone that will forever impact the lives of every graduate and their families, "said school president Mary A. Papazian in a statement." We have given high priority to giving each graduate of the state of San José the opportunity to be recognized for their achievements and we will do so for the Class of 2020. "

Due to the continued outbreak of Covid-19, #CSU has decided to postpone the early spring ceremonies system-wide. This applies to #SJSU ceremonies from May 20 to 22. Discussions are underway about future arrangements to celebrate our graduates. For more information: https://t.co/JAcVFM2s91 – San José State University (@SJSU) March 18, 2020

The uncertain nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the country, California, and especially the Bay Area to take unprecedented steps to ensure that the virus does not spread. Almost all schools, including SJSU, teach remote classes for students who finish the year.

