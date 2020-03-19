Salman Khan returns to his first love during quarantine

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, most people stay indoors. And our Bollywood celebrities are no different. While Alia Bhatt is busy playing board games and wants to finish reading a book, Deepika Padukone is cleaning her closet. Everyone is making time for the things they love. Salman Khan has returned to his first love. Here we are talking about painting.

We all know that Salman Khan loves to paint and whenever he has free time he takes it to the canvas. Today he shared a video on Instagram, where he is seen painting a portrait of a man and a woman in black and he is also heard humming Kaho Na … Pyaar Hai. Here is the video …

Salman has two great releases to come. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is the release of Eid. They will see him with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the pot. Later he will start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, where he will be seen with Pooja Hegde.