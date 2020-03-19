Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus, report says

Sean Payton has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN, making the Saints coach the first person in the NFL to have contracted the virus.

%MINIFYHTML515b671a71cb0022b0afc41ab7f88f5311% %MINIFYHTML515b671a71cb0022b0afc41ab7f88f5312%

How and when Payton was infected with COVID-19 is unclear.

According to the report, Payton did a test on Monday and received his results on Thursday after not feeling well on Sunday. He has no fever or cough, but he is experiencing fatigue. It will be quarantined at home over the weekend. The report notes that Payton is "optimistic and optimistic about a full recovery."

Payton, 56, has served as a New Orleans coach since 2006.

MORE: Follow-up of coronavirus cases in sports

"It is not just about social distancing," Payton told ESPN. "It is closing here for a week or two weeks. If people understand the curve and understand the pothole, we can work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It is not complicated do what they ask of us Only that kind of small investment from each of us will have a dramatic impact.

"I was lucky to be a minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky. Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be carriers of someone who can't handle it. So we should all do our part. It's important that each of us do our part.

"The concern with Louisiana is the number of people entering and leaving this area after the Mardi Gras season. This is an area that concerns doctors. So our parents, and those who are most susceptible to this virus, they deserve everyone to do their best to combat it.

"Right now there are hundreds of people in difficult situations, fighting for their lives. Let us be part of the solution, not the problem. We can easily help reduce the number of people affected. We have to do everything possible to overcome this and I know that we can ".

Sean Payton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/33/72/sean-payton-123019-getty-ftr_1t14njb3soy2c136rfugx5bp3i.jpg?t=1466738607,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The NFL's offseason programs have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and new guidelines were introduced around the free agency period that began Wednesday.

Teams have been told to close their facilities to players, other than those undergoing medically supervised rehabilitation, for the next two weeks.

"Based on the latest guidance provided by top health officials, and in consultation with the NFLPA and our medical advisors and those of the union, we believe this is the proper way to protect the health of our players, staff and our communities. " NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We will continue to make decisions based on the best advice from medical and public health experts and will be prepared to make further modifications as necessary."