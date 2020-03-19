SAG-AFTRA closes Los Angeles headquarters until further notice about coronavirus – Deadline

SAG-AFTRA has closed its headquarters in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak. "The safety of our members and staff remains paramount," their leaders told their members tonight.

"To minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, with immediate effect, access to the SAG-AFTRA headquarters in Los Angeles is suspended until further notice," said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and the director National Executive David White, "All core services are fully functional and operations continue by phone, email and digital communication."

Hollywood guilds and unions have been limiting access to their offices, usually with only essential personnel allowed inside, and then only sporadically. But this is the first complete closure, and it will almost certainly occur as the coronavirus closure continues unabated.

The union has created online resources with daily updates and member safety information, emergency help, and links to the state's unemployment insurance websites. It also has a security hotline, printed on the back of membership cards and member applications.

SAG-AFTRA tells Broadcast News reporters that hazardous material suits must be provided if assigned to cover critical points of the coronavirus