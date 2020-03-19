Russia Announces First Coronavirus Death | News

Russia He said Thursday that a 79-year-old woman with underlying health problems who tested positive for the new coronavirus had died of pneumonia, the country's first confirmed death as a result of the virus.

Russia, which has temporarily banned entry to foreigners and imposed a number of flight restrictions, has reported 147 cases of coronavirus so far, fewer than many other European countries.

However, that number has increased considerably in recent days, but authorities have said that the situation is under control and that the majority of infected people have entered Russia of coronavirus hot spots.

Some doctors have questioned the veracity of Russian data, given what they say is the irregular nature of the evidence. But the government has said that it has been transparent about its handling of the crisis and that its statistics are accurate.

The Moscow coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Thursday that the elderly woman who died had started receiving treatment last week at a private clinic before being transferred to a hospital specializing in infectious diseases.

He did not say where the woman was believed to have contracted the virus, but said her circle of close acquaintances had been identified and was under medical observation.

None of them showed severe symptoms of coronavirus, he said. RussiaPeople over 60 are strongly encouraged to minimize contact with other people, he added.

"The main message from the government is not to panic and to get everything under control," said Step Vaessen of Al Jazeera, reporting from Moscow.

"But there is a lot of concern, of course. People don't trust the low number of cases that the government is reporting, and they worry that the government is hiding the true story, something that, of course, they have experienced a lot in the past. Even The comparison has been made with the Chernobyl nuclear explosion.

"People have been buying panic, also from experience, that food may be scarce.

"There are different schools of thought here. There are experts who believe that Russia, by quickly closing the border with China, managed to keep infections low. In addition, there were quarantine rules for people coming from affected countries, with very high prison terms if is violated.

"But there are also many experts who think we just don't know how widespread the virus is at this stage. The government has centralized the testing, which is done by a Siberia-based company, and experts have rated this test as unreliable. " Companies that have developed tests cannot sell them.

"Additionally, doctors have said they did not report suspicious cases of COVID-19 because they were concerned that patients would be sent to a government facility where they could be placed in the same room as other patients and would face an even more dangerous situation." They also did not report because they were concerned about having to close their practice due to fear of spreading the virus.

"One sign that things could get much worse is the sudden increase in pneumonia cases, a 37 percent increase, to 2,000 cases.

"Another sign is that the government in recent days has also tightened its measures, closed borders for all foreigners until May 1, closed schools, and the elderly have been advised to stay home."

"And a 500-bed infectious disease hospital is being built on the outskirts of Moscow, which should be done next month. That's another big problem: Lack of proper medical care has been a big problem in recent years, and the People wonder how the government will cope when the virus becomes widespread. The government says they have 12,000 intensive care beds and a population of 147 million, but questions are being raised about the condition of health care facilities and their equipment. .

"The streets here still look normal and crowded. People continue with their usual affairs. The Metro is less crowded, although people are taking their cars, causing huge traffic jams."

According to the Reuters count, more than 218,900 people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide and 8,926 have died, with cases and deaths outside China outnumbering those in the country where the outbreak began. 172 countries have reported infections outside of China.

In mainland China, which has 80,907 cases, there have been 3,245 deaths. Italy, the second most affected nation, has seen 2,978 deaths among 35,713 confirmed cases.