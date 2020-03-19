Rugby's 12 Extraordinary Months: Israel Folau, Typhoon Hagibis, Saracens and Coronavirus | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLff2c9cd0473a184dd6a0484eb52e56cb11% %MINIFYHTMLff2c9cd0473a184dd6a0484eb52e56cb12%





The past 12 months in rugby have seen a series of unusual and unprecedented incidents …

In these uncertain and unpredictable times, each and every sport around the world has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLff2c9cd0473a184dd6a0484eb52e56cb13% %MINIFYHTMLff2c9cd0473a184dd6a0484eb52e56cb14%

However, for rugby, Covid-19 forced postponements and suspensions are just the most unusual and unprecedented events of the past 12 months.

%MINIFYHTMLff2c9cd0473a184dd6a0484eb52e56cb15% %MINIFYHTMLff2c9cd0473a184dd6a0484eb52e56cb16%

From one of the sport's highest-profile players who was fired for latent, repeated, and public comments against LGBT, to a Typhoon that canceled Rugby World Cup games, the top club in Europe suffered a forced demotion and more, It's been a surreal 12 months during the game.

Israel Folau

We started our retrospective starting in April 2019, when Israel Folau of Australia, one of the most talented players to practice the sport and nominated for 2017 World Player of the Year, tweeted in response to Tasmania's decision to introduce optional birth certificates. gender: "The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from their evil ways."

The devil has blinded so many people in this world, REPENT and turn away from their evil ways. Turn to Jesus Christ, who will set you free. pic.twitter.com/BWSWTMye98 – Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) April 10, 2019

Two hours after that, Folau posted on Instagram an image that said "hell awaits,quot; for "drunkards, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolaters."

He included a long accompanying message, part of which said, "Those who live in sin will end up in hell unless they repent."

Such an outburst of hatred, unfortunately, was also not isolated. In 2017, the legalization of gay marriage in Australia was a topic at the forefront of the country's everyday conversations. Folau tweeted his objections at the time.

I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. But personally, I will not support gay marriage. – Israel Folau (@IzzyFolau) September 13, 2017

While many at this point questioned the need for Folau to publicly share a vision of bigotry, there was also a large group that saw his perspective as freedom of expression that should be respected. However, just seven months after his gay marriage stance caused consternation, Wallaby sparked outrage by claiming that gay people will go to & # 39; hell & # 39 ;, once again on social media.

The broader response to this comment was much more negative and the back was summoned to meet with the head of Rugby Australia, Raelene Castle. Despite the scandal surrounding the situation, Folau, who was in talks at the time about a new contract, was not formally disciplined or sanctioned by the organization.

Defenders of Wallabies avoided any type of disciplinary action in 2018, despite saying that gay people will go to & # 39; hell & # 39;

February 2019 saw him sign a new lucrative four-year contract, but neither that, nor previous firm warnings directed on his way deterred his April 2019 post.

It was at this point that Castle and his Waratah equivalent Andrew Hore said in a joint statement that they intended to terminate Folau's contract "in the absence of compelling mitigating factors." Folau's termination was confirmed in May 2019.

Israel Folau, despite provoking outrage, persisted with incendiary comments on social media for two years.

A remarkable saga and unprecedented in sports. And that was not the end either. Church sermons followed Folau, denouncing homosexuality as a sin and the influence of the devil.

In November 2019, he even linked same-sex marriage and abortion to the devastating wildfires in Australia: "Look how quickly these wildfires, these droughts, have occurred in a short period of time. Do you think it is a coincidence or not? God is talking to you. " Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the comments as "terribly insensitive,quot;.

Then, the legal proceedings began. Folau established a GoFundMe page to pay the legal costs before it closed, and then looked for $ 14 million in compensation. In December 2019, after all, the two sides reached a & # 39; confidential deal & # 39 ;, which is probably worth millions for the former player.

Folau initiated legal proceedings against Rugby Australia, walking away with a & # 39; confidential agreement & # 39;

In January 2020, Folau had returned to professional sports, signing for the French rugby league club Catalans Dragons in the Super League. There seems to be very little for which an athlete is not forgiven in the professional era that seems.

In January 2020, Folau had returned to professional sport in the rugby league with the Catalans in France.

Typhoon Hagibis

While it was a wonderful tournament, the Japan Rugby World Cup 2019 fell into chaos in October, as for the first time in the history of the sport the World Cup games were canceled – Typhoon Hagibis was the cause.

Typhoon Hagibis caused the cancellation of three Rugby World Cup 2019 events, an unprecedented situation

England's test with France in Yokohama, the decisive clash in determining the Group C winners, was one of the games trimmed and confined to a 0-0 draw in the history books.

Other cancellations occurred when New Zealand vs. Italy from Group B were stopped at Toyota: The Azzurri required a success of bonus points on the two reigning world champions, whom they had never defeated in history, for a chance to progress.

However, unlikely that eventuality seemed, such a result was not fair in Italy. Namibia vs. Canada, also from Group B, was a third World Cup event lost by cancellation.

As a consequence, each of the teams that progressed to the last eight were affected by cancellations, either by themselves or by potential opponents who had longer rest times, etc. Undercooked, much more rested or tired, it was no longer an even game. field in many ways.

As a result, some nations had a week off before the quarterfinals.

In fact, England and New Zealand comfortably reserved semifinal spots, while France would have also launched into a formidable position against Wales at Oita, only for Sebastien Vahaamahina to earn a straight red card and pass the Test.

World Rugby made the decision to break new ground by bringing a World Cup to Asia for the first time. They also made the decision to celebrate it in the fall, as usual, but in the middle of the typhoon season.

Typhoon Hagibis was not a strange incident at the most inopportune moment. Japan is constantly hit by tropical cyclones at that same time of year.

It is still almost inexplicable that contingency plans, of which much was heard but little or nothing was seen, were not properly implemented for such an eventuality.

The teams waited and built a World Cup for four years only to alter it for reasons they could not control. It remains hugely controversial.

All of this is not to undermine the threat or dangers posed by Typhoon Hagibis. Nationally, at least 98 lives were lost.

But how cancellation of some matches was allowed during one of the world's biggest sporting events, with no apparent plan to keep the tournament going, was completely bizarre. There was no movement of games to other areas and stadiums unaffected, without delay or advancing testing to alternate days.

Alan Gilpin, director of the Rugby World Cup tournament, canceled the tests directly despite talking about & # 39; contingency plans & # 39;

For many, it will forever be the World Cup of three lost games. And while the cancellations cast an undoubted shadow on the tournament schedule, the reproach should never be placed at the feet of the Japanese authorities and their public.

World Rugby knew of plans to organize the World Cup in Japan for 10 years. The decision to host the typhoon season and the unprecedented act of canceling matches rests with them, and their & # 39; contingency plans & # 39; apparently useless or absent.

Saracens and the salary cap

During the last decade, the Saracens have won the Premier title five times. Four of them have come in the past five years. They have lifted the European Cup three times.

In the 10 years, they have reached the Premier League final seven times, and the European Cup four times.

In 10 years, the club collected five Premier League crowns and three European Cup titles, seven of which have come since 2015.

They have dominated the European game like no club before them. November 2019 brought news that many suspected for years: Sarries did so by breaching the Premier's £ 7 million salary cap for three successive seasons in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The resulting punishment was severe: a 35-point Premier League deduction and a fine of £ 5.36 million. The club's actions were the biggest scandal, perhaps a bloody door, in the history of English rugby.

Saracens, Europe's most decorated club in the past decade, were found to regularly violate the Premier League's salary cap.

The punishment came after a nine-month investigation into the arrangements between Saracen owner Nigel Wray and the club's players, including England World Cup stars Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola.

Wray and the club were found to have overpaid Itoje's image rights company to meet a strict salary. The second row also received lump sums worth thousands of pounds for hospitality events, there is no evidence that he attended.

Wray paid off investments and interest-free loans to the Vunipola brothers, scrum half Richard Wigglesworth and Chris Ashton.

Maro Itoje was one of the main actors involved in the treatment of the Saracen owner Wray

The Vunipola brothers were also benefactors of investments and loans without interest.

Such maneuvers allowed the Saracens to retain their England internationals, while also continuing to attract high-level foreign players. These were much more than just administrative mistakes.

In January 2020, there was a new twist to the Saracen misfortune story.

In fact, it was discovered that the current European Cup and Premier League champions had substantially exceeded the salary limit again this season (2019-20), to sit alongside their breaches of the previous three seasons, and were unable to reduce properly costs in time to fall online.

As such, Premier League clubs presented two options: to be stripped of the titles won and allow a full investigation, or to face relegation to the Championship, regardless of where they end up on the table.

The club ended up accepting the forced descent after it was discovered that they had exceeded the limit again in 2019-20

The Saracens accepted the relegation, before being docked another 70 points to make sure they would end up at the bottom of the table, with the inevitable breakup of their squad: most in permanent deals, some on loans.

An extraordinary turn of events.

Mark McCall's squad will now split before entering the Championship

Coronavirus postpones the Six Nations

And so, to the most recent of several unforeseen and incredible situations.

The coronavirus pandemic saw the postponement of four Six Nations 2020 matches: Ireland vs. Italy in Round 4, Italy vs. England, France vs. Ireland and Wales vs. Scotland in Round 5.

The coronavirus pandemic has postponed four tests of Six Nations 2020

Since then, the Premier League, PRO14, Top 14, Super Rugby and all national rugby in Britain has also been suspended.

In 2001, three Six Nations tests were postponed, the cause was an outbreak of highly infectious FMD in Britain.

As a result, and due to the vital importance of the agricultural industry in the Irish economy, Ireland's three games against home unions (after having had Rounds 1 and 2 against Italy and France) were suspended.

Three of the 2001 Six Nations games in Ireland were postponed due to the foot-and-mouth disease epidemic that slaughtered six million animals in Britain

The tournament ended in April 2001, and it was not until the following September and October 2001 that the games began.

But these are different times, without parallel in truth, and who knows how long sport and life will be interrupted this time?

The Championship is unlikely to be played again until October at the earliest.

The current world episode will be written in the history books of the future.

*******************

However, it has been an exceptionally rare 12 months for rugby in particular, with a series of truly improbable and abnormal events.

What if Finn Russell, perhaps the most talented Scottish player in a generation (or several), leaves his camp because they allegedly drank three beers, two weeks before the start of the Six Nations?

Mercurially talented Finn Russell left the Scottish squad oddly in February

Such an occurrence was, of course, more likely a breakdown in the relationship between Russell and head coach Gregor Townsend, but still, it was another controversially strange incident at its core.

Or the All Black legend, Sonny Bill Williams, code-jumping Toronto, Canada from all places and becoming the highest-paid player in any sport?

All Blacks legend Sonny Bill Williams jumped into the Toronto Wolfpack after the World Cup, becoming the highest-paid player of any sport in the world

The new rule seems unpredictable year after year.