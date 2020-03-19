Rory McIlroy would appreciate the opportunity to play the Masters this fall | Golf News





Rory McIlroy would have no problem playing Augusta in October

Rory McIlroy is open to the possibility of playing the Masters in October and insisted: "They can make it happen."

McIlroy admits that the schedule for the rest of 2020 is difficult to predict as professional golf worldwide is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he would have no problem traveling to Augusta National in the fall, rather than in the spring.

Augusta President Fred Ridley announced last week that the 2020 Masters had been postponed in order to host the tournament later in the year, with a highly likely October date as the club closes during the summer months.

"It gives us some room to maneuver, depending on what happens in the coming weeks," McIlroy told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. "A Masters in the fall, in October, I think it would be great. It would look very different from what you normally see in Augusta."

"I think it is definitely a possibility if they want to get the Masters 2020, I think it could definitely be a possibility. I am sure they can do it if they want it to happen."

"I like to think that we can handle this in the next two months, and things can go back to some kind of normalcy," McIlroy said. "But I don't think anyone knows, really."

McIlroy also revealed a couple of days before Brooks Koepka had called him to discuss Premier Golf League proposals before choosing not to participate, along with world No. 2 Jon Rahm.

The top three players in the world ranking have announced their intentions to snub the PGL, which hoped to have 48 of the best golfers in a season of 18 events.

"There were discussions going on. Brooks called me a couple of weeks ago and I just wanted to have my thoughts on it," said McIlroy.

"Golf shouldn't be just for 48 players. I think one of the best things about golf is the fact that there are these stories of the underdog."

"The fact that anyone can really qualify for the US Open, have a great tournament and have a chance to win. Those are the wonderful things about golf."