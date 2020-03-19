Romelu Lukaku says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to keep him | Football news

%MINIFYHTML317bd3612fc70179802c05c17cd25c7311% %MINIFYHTML317bd3612fc70179802c05c17cd25c7312%





Romelu Lukaku says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted him to stay at Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku says he "didn't have the energy,quot; to stay at Manchester United despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting him to stay at Old Trafford before his move to Inter Milan.

Lukaku's move to the Series last August ended a two-year stint at United that saw him face regular criticism for his performances, particularly in his second season with the club.

United boss Solskjaer said in September that it had been the "right decision,quot; to let Lukaku leave as it allowed opportunities for young Mason Greenwood's first team.

in a Youtube In an interview with Ian Wright, Lukaku said: "A bad year can happen to everyone in your career. It was done by me. You know what happened behind the scenes, it was done. For me it was done."

Lukaku and Solskjaer in conversation

"It was a difficult situation where I had to make a decision where I had to go somewhere where I could learn other aspects of my game and work with someone who also loved me."

"Ole wanted me to stay, but I told him it was over. He didn't have the energy. All credit to him because he was a man and he helped me move."

After a challenging start to the season, United's form has recovered to put them in contention for a final among the top four in the Premier League, while they remained in the FA Cup and Europa League before soccer was suspended. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lukaku and Chris Smalling left Man Utd to move to Italy last summer.

"They are on the right track because they are bringing in the right players," Lukaku said. "Ole is doing a good job and the results go for them. I wish them well.

"It is a club that gave me a platform that I have never seen in my life, so for me to be disrespectful to Man U or any other club that I played for in England, I think it is a bit childish. I think I will overcome that stage of responding to people. "

& # 39; Close call between Inter and Juve & # 39;

Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for United, but has scored at an even higher rate since coming to Inter, where he has hit 23 times in 35 games.

The 26-year-old revealed that it was a "closed,quot; decision whether to join Inter or Serie A Juventus, but that Milan team head coach Antonio Conte played a crucial role in his decision.

"I was close. I was very close, but my mind was always on Inter … and the manager," Lukaku said. "As a child, Inter was my team in Italy. I looked at Adriano and Ronaldo."

Lukaku chose Inter Milan and Antonio Conte before moving to Juventus

"Obviously, when Inter came, the club, the manager Conte who wanted me at Chelsea and when he was also at Juve, I thought now is the time to go there and see how it is, but keep your head down and work . ".

Lukaku has been in quarantine for nine days, as Italy remains blocked due to the coronavirus, and the country is the most affected in Europe.

The former Chelsea revealed that he cannot see his mother, who suffers from diabetes, and that he has not seen his young son either.

Romelu Lukaku has been in impressive shape for Inter Milan this period

"I just miss normal life," said Lukaku. "Be with my mother, be with my son, be with my brother.

"I'm thinking of everyone, man. It's bad because you can't have normal contact with human beings.

"I miss training, I miss playing games in front of the fans, you start to appreciate what you have."