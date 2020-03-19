Rohingya refugees sketch their stories through 'popular comics' | India

New Delhi, India – Rohingya refugees in India can now document their life stories in a comic book, thanks to a collaborative effort by two non-governmental organizations based in the capital New Delhi.

The comic entitled Rendered Stateless Not Voiceless was created by World Comics India, a collective that promotes comics as a communication and empowerment tool for the marginalized section of society.

The idea was formed as a collaboration between the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative (RHRI) and World Comics India, driven by the idea that a "comic book can be used as a means of giving voice to the voiceless."

The objective of this project was to help Rohingya refugees document their life stories in Myanmar, as well as their current struggle for survival in India. Sharad Sharma, founder of World Comics India

"There are almost 70 stories told and sketched by the participants themselves, including myself. The idea is to raise awareness of our life stories with first-hand stories shared by the participants," Ali Johar, Education Coordinator at RHRI, he said to Al Jazeera.

"Since most Rohingya refugees have no way of sharing their stories, the book provides them with a platform to share them, as well as owning their own stories in the book," Johar, 25, he said to Al Jazeera.

Sanjida Begum in the photo to the left placing a poster of his comic: & # 39; We will return on our own & # 39; (Tasnim Nazeer / Al Jazeera)

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), There are currently 17,500 Rohingya registered as refugees in India. However, the actual figure could be higher, as the Indian media put the figure at approximately 40,000.

Threat of deportation

The Hindu nationalist government in India, which regards the Muslim-majority Rohingya as "illegal immigrants,quot; and a security threat, pledged to deport them back to Myanmar, where they faced persecution. New Delhi maintains good relations with Naypyidaw.

UN investigators said in September 2019 that the Rohingya remaining in Myanmar faced a "serious risk of genocide."

Johar, a Rohingya Muslim, stays with his family in Kalindi Kunj with other refugees after fleeing Myanmar in August 2012, and now helps refugees in the camp draw their life stories in comics.

"Here in India we have refugees who have no rights, but one thing that people cannot deny is our education and our ability to learn," said Johar.

Johar says that two days of training and orientation is all that is required for people to start drawing. The two organizations also plan to implement the initiative at the Indian level and train young Rohingya refugees to "create grassroots comics," he said.

Rabi Alam, 14, in the photo on the left. Rohingya participants reading storyboards from their comics (Tasnim Nazeer / Al Jazeera)

The initiative was launched last month in a Rohingya refugee settlement in Kalindi Kunj, south of the Indian capital.

The Kalindi Kunj camp, which was established by a non-governmental organization in 2012, currently houses approximately 226 Rohingya refugees who fled from the persecution of Myanmar.

More than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, fled Myanmar in an attempt to escape a brutal military campaign launched in August 2017. United Nations It has documented the killings, mass rapes, brutal beatings, arson and disappearances committed by Myanmar forces during the assault.

The UN and rights organizations have accused Rohingya Myanmar of "ethnic cleansing,quot; from the northern state of Rakhine. In total, 1.2 million Rohingyas have been forced to seek refuge in neighboring Bangladesh.

& # 39; Feel empowered now & # 39;

Many Rohingya refugees live in crowded settlements with limited access to basic human needs, such as clean water, shelter, electricity, and sanitary facilities.

"I had no interest in drawing before attending the two-day comic session, but then I was able to tell my story of how my family and I had to flee Myanmar. Now I feel empowered now that I have found a way to share my stories through comics, "Rabi Alom, 14, told Al Jazeera.

Rohingya refugees, both young and old, have the opportunity to see their comics printed in the book and get a poster of them holding it. These posters can be seen displayed in tents at the Kalindi Kunj camp in New Delhi.

"Although a fair amount of media reports have been released about their living conditions in India, there are no cases where they have had the opportunity to express their concerns themselves."

Sharma further stated, "Telling your life story to others is certainly a healing process in itself, but what makes this process more interesting is when you do the same thing with the help of a medium like the comics. popular. "

The initiative has given Rohingya a rare opportunity to express his thoughts through art.

"I love drawing now that I learned to create a comic, I feel like I can tell any story. Now I can share my dreams with the world." Asmat Ullah, 12, told Al Jazeera.