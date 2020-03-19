Rob Gronkowski to Host Two-Night WrestleMania Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

UPDATE: After further consideration, WWE is making additional major changes at this year's WrestleMania. The show is expanding to become a two-night event and will air from multiple locations. Plans now require the show to start on Saturday, April 4 and continue on the original date of Sunday, April 5, with parties starting at 7pm ET both nights.

The move is being made in response to increasing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines this week recommending that public meetings be limited to groups of no more than 10 people.

Additionally, former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will host WrestleMania, WWE announced. Gronkowski recently signed with the company and is expected to fight at SummerSlam in Boston this August. It is slated to appear in the Friday edition of Slap It will emanate from the company's training facilities in Orlando.

For the first time, the artists of WrestleMania, the greatest stage of professional wrestling, will have no spectators. Instead of settling disputes inside a packed stadium with more than 70,000 fans in the stands, WWE Superstars will face off in a modest building with no spectators. Perhaps the empty seats make WrestleMania this year the biggest show in the event's 36-year history.

Due to growing concerns about the global coronavirus pandemic, WWE is shifting WrestleMania from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with only artists and essential crew members allowed on the premises. The show will still keep its original date of April 5.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place," a WWE statement read. "However, WrestleMania will still air live on Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET on the WWE Network and will be available on pay-per-view." Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania. "

The decision ends weeks of speculation about the future of the event. With stripes from major sporting events and leagues that postponed or canceled seasons and tournaments, WWE officials continued to hold out hope that the show could continue as planned. But with the rapid acceleration of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the increasing pressure from federal, state, and local officials, it became clear that the changes were necessary. The company finally agreed on Monday night.

Last week, WWE executives, including President and CEO Vince McMahon, began stepping up efforts to come up with contingency plans that included delaying the event until early summer. However, President Donald Trump stated Monday afternoon that the outbreak and response may persist until August. As such, a significant doubt would still surround a rescheduled program. Hours later, WWE announced plans to celebrate WrestleMania at the Performance Center.

It is unclear whether the president's comments took into account the timing of the WWE decision.

Events related to the WrestleMania weekend will no longer take place as scheduled, including the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on April 2 and NXT TakeOver: Tampa on April 4. It is not yet known whether they will also be moved to the Performance Center at a later date, or whether they will be canceled. Pat Laprade, a member of the WWE French ad team, speculated that NXT aired Wednesday night before WrestleMania may become Takeover's de facto replacement. He also stated that the inductions of the Hall of Fame could be integrated into the Raw Y Slap episodes scheduled for that weekend. The company says it will share more details as they become available.

Wall Street had cooled significantly in WWE even before COVID-19-related mass sales. The stock closed at $ 30.44 on Monday below a 52-week high of $ 100.45. Investors are unlikely to react positively to the drastic changes that will wipe out much of what was one of the company's biggest revenue generators of the year. Shares continued to drop after hours of trading.

The decision to hold WrestleMania at the Performance Center was greeted with mixed emotions from the artists.

"Heartbroken by everyone who was excited for WrestleMania in Tampa," superstar Peyton Royce posted on Twitter. “I am so sorry for the fans (Billie Kay) and I was so excited to meet us. Our time will come !! This WrestleMania will go down in history. I am thankful for the city and WWE for keeping everyone safe during this time. "

Royce captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by winning a fatal game of four at last year's WrestleMania as half of the IIconics.

"I love you (Vince McMahon). #ThanksVince, "Sasha Banks tweeted, alluding to the show must continue mentally.

"It breaks my heart to know that fans will not be able to attend WrestleMania," Banks added later. "Not only are they there to watch the show, they are separated (sic) from it! But priority # 1 is everyone's health. So on April 5 we will do our best to put on a show worthy of our fans. It is (sic) what you deserve. "

Liv Morgan echoed Banks' feelings.

"I am so sorry that someone bothered, and I know those words don't even help, but I BELIEVE we are going to offer the best show possible for all of you. WWE Forever," the former Riott Squad member tweeted.

Mojo Rawley is also excited that the show continues.

"I don't know them, but I'm excited that WWE WrestleMania is live from the Performance Center on the previously scheduled date," Rawley posted. "Everyone wanted different, right? Here it is. It couldn't be more different than this! Anytime, anywhere, in front of anyone. We're ready to work!"

Rawley is a close friend of former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, who recently signed with WWE and is expected to appear at WrestleMania as well as this Friday's edition of Slap.

It is virtual certainty that the future NFL Hall of Fame member will fight when WWE celebrates SummerSlam in Boston this August. That date may also have influenced WWE's decision to keep WrestleMania in April. Postponing until summer would have meant that the company's two biggest events of the year would take place in a short amount of time. Holding consecutive mega shows could create a whole new set of logistical problems for the already stressed promotion.

WWE is likely to cancel all live arena events in the foreseeable future and continue to broadcast its television shows, including Raw Y Slap, From the Performance Center.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for March 28, 2021 at the newly opened SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

