ril: Reliance Industries starts work from home for staff amid new coronavirus outbreak – Latest News

India's largest company, Reliance Industries, has started work from home for its staff, while keeping hospital, retail and telecommunications businesses open with a minimal workforce amid the growing number of Covid cases. 19 in the country.

President and CEO Mukesh Ambani will hold a meeting almost every third day to assess the impact of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak on his employees and businesses, authorities said.

Precautions were taken at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai and its refining and petrochemical complex in Jamnagar, they said, adding that the production unit in Patalganga and the retail stores are also following standard sanitation and hygiene processes.

The petroleum to telecommunications conglomerate initiated a work from the local protocol for its employees throughout the country and abroad in response to the evolution of the Covid-19 situation. This protocol will be effective until March 31.

However, you will maintain minimal strength in the workplace to ensure business continuity.

Reliance Industries (RIL) joins a number of Indian companies that have ordered to work from home to prevent their employees from becoming infected with the virus.

Receiving comments, the RIL spokesperson said: "The company has migrated to a & # 39; Agile Work From Home & # 39; protocol that encourages all employees to work from home and utilize all productivity and digital tools at their willingness to maximize productivity. "

Staff have been advised to communicate with each other more often than on normal days and to stay connected through Outlook, MS Teams, and enterprise platforms, as well as the company's other internal platforms.

"However, considering public requirements in an unprecedented situation, RIL will continue to provide all essential services to citizens and will keep open its main supermarkets, its telecommunications connectivity services, the hospital and any other essential services required for the public or business continuity, "the spokesperson said.

For essential services, RIL would deploy about 10 percent of its staff on a rotating basis.

The firm is providing health safety training to all of its essential personnel through frequent notices and communications, the spokesperson said, adding that the company will also reimburse the app's taxi fare for such personnel for business trips during this period to reduce pressure on public transport.

"The company commends the & # 39; ownership mindset & # 39; of employees and, while understanding the need for some staff to be physically present for critical business functions, assures them that their workplace safety is the The company's top priority and all sanitation and hygiene standards have been implemented including all of its emergency response infrastructure in a ready state, "the spokesperson said.

In a notice to employees, RIL CEO Hital R Meswani said that work from home begins on Wednesday.

"We encourage everyone to work from home. If the nature of your work is such that it cannot be done from home, then you may be required to go to the office," he wrote. "In addition, we will maintain minimum strength in the workplace to ensure business continuity."

"We are all together in this unprecedented situation as one Reliance family. We are confident that our One Team and Ownership Mindset values ​​drive every judgment you make in the best interest of everyone around you," he added.

"Let's support each other, stay calm, and overcome this challenge together."

RIL will continue monitoring the situation and evaluating its response mechanisms in real time.

