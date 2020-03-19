RHONJ's Joe Gorga believed that Sister Teresa Giudice's husband cheated on her

The final part of Real Housewives of New Jersey aired this week, and Joe Gorga was asked if he believed his brother-in-law Joe Giudice cheated on his wife Teresa Giudice, Joe says yes.

"I did, but she didn't believe it [so I kept quiet]," Joe told host Andy Cohen.

"Everyone believed it because when they saw the tabloids and blah blah blah," Teresa intervened. "Well, this is your brother, so this is more than the tabloids."

Joe also says that he never confronted his brother-in-law over the rumors. "No, and I'll tell you why. Because it wouldn't be nice. It wouldn't be nice. So if my sister was happy and she believed it, I would stay away. But if my sister called me and said, 'Joe, I need your help, then the game would be over, "he explained.

Teresa and Joe Giudice announced weeks ago that they would be divorcing after more than 20 years of marriage. During last week's meeting episode, Teresa admitted that she no longer found her estranged husband attractive.