RHONJ's Joe Gorga believed that Sister Teresa Giudice's husband cheated on her

The final part of Real Housewives of New Jersey aired this week, and Joe Gorga was asked if he believed his brother-in-law Joe Giudice cheated on his wife Teresa Giudice, Joe says yes.

"I did, but she didn't believe it [so I kept quiet]," Joe told host Andy Cohen.

"Everyone believed it because when they saw the tabloids and blah blah blah," Teresa intervened. "Well, this is your brother, so this is more than the tabloids."

