Restaurants, bars giving away rolls of toilet paper with takeout orders – Up News Info Tampa

– Some restaurants and bars are taking advantage of the national frenzy to accumulate toilet paper amid the coronavirus outbreak by offering free rolls with take-away orders.

While there is no national shortage of toilet paper, the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired the purchase of "panic," making it difficult for retailers to keep shelves stocked.

That has provided the opportunity for some restaurants and bars that are losing significant sales after closing dining areas to comply with health orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Cambridge Bar and Grill in Cambridge, Minnesota announced on Facebook that any "order,quot; over $ 25 comes with a free roll of toilet paper.

"Let me tell you, that puts a smile on the customers' faces!" The publication reads.

Coronavirus: Tennessee restaurant that delivers free toilet paper rolls with every meal https://t.co/WKUZiP3LMy – All things CBS47 (@ AllThingsCBS47) March 19, 2020

A bar in Phoenix, Arizona also offers a complimentary roll of toilet paper with deliveries within a five-mile radius, while supplies last.

Jeremiah Gratz, owner of Thunderbird Lounge in the Melrose district, says he wants to make sure his staff stays employed and pays their bills during this difficult time.

"It is a very bleak situation that a lot of people are in right now," he told KSAZ. "We are just trying to get the most out of it, in any way we can."

And in Norfolk, Virginia, the Handsome Biscuit restaurant offers a free roll of toilet paper with every takeout order.

"Since we can't do anything without being a little weird, the first 100 orders receive a free roll of toilet paper. We had something else and we thought we should spread love," the restaurant posted on Facebook.