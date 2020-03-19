Resident donates medical supplies to local hospital

With much of the production of television shows shutting down and the rest of the seasons in limbo amid the global coronavirus pandemic, some are not letting their accessories go to waste. Fox medical drama The resident, now in its third season, donated a quantity of supplies to a local hospital.

"To the entire @theresidentonfox team, thank you for this incredibly generous #PPE donation of your ensemble, which includes gowns, masks, gloves, and everything our healthcare workers need to provide safe care to our community during # COVID19." Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, wrote on Instagram with a photo of the donated supplies. "Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with residents about how, although supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet a magical shipment of masks arrived, in the form of this very generous gesture. "