Relief from clear instructions in the coronavirus era

When I got off a Qantas flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne last Tuesday, health officials with protective gear handed me a piece of paper stating that I was to be quarantined for 14 days. Oddly, those instructions were a relief. Finally, someone was giving me definitive guidelines on what to do in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
I have spent the last three weeks traveling through South America, Mexico, the Caribbean and the United States on missions for Food & Wine and Travel & Leisure magazines as part of a project that was supposed to keep me on track for four months. The decision to stop that journey was made collectively, between me and my editors, but until the end of last week it didn't seem like an easy decision. The project is important to the magazines and represents a large part of my annual income. The logistics to do it is complex and difficult in the best circumstances. In the middle of last week, it was unthinkable that international travel would stop, and that isolation would become the norm in most of the world. There was no easy answer, until there was.
It was a relief to arrive in Australia, and not just because of that piece of paper with its final instructions. I entered the United States three times last week (as a result of very difficult travel schedules), and at three airports in the US. USA Different customs officials never asked me where I had been or if it was wrong. Once those procedures were put in place, the day after my last entry into the US. In the USA, they caused long-lasting blockages. My Australian customs trip was painstaking and quick.
But once I got out of the airport, the confusion of everyday life at the time of a pandemic re-emerged. The principal of my teenage son's school e-mailed instructions on what to do if he kept his son home for preventive reasons, and a directive to contact the class coordinator if the circumstances were complex. Since I am in quarantine and my son has a fever and a cough, I contacted the coordinator, who in turn resented the director's original email and told me to follow those instructions. When I told him that the instructions he was sending me were telling me to contact him, he reiterated that he should follow the director's instructions.
My husband recently started a small business, which is failing and will probably have to close. Should I stay open while I can, or is it irresponsible to be open? How do you assess your personal responsibility to pay your employees and feed your family with the social responsibility of isolation?
Everyone I know has puzzles like these, and it is impossible to find definitive answers. We know we should wash our hands. We know that we should be practicing social distancing. But life is much more complicated than that, and I see many people who want to do the right thing confused about what that thing is.
In our On the Facebook page of the New York Times Australia, I wrote that going back to Australia was like going back in time a few days, to the days before restaurants and bars were ordered to close, to a time when people still don't know whether it's better to stay home or go out and support the hotel industry. In American states where school systems have been closed and closed places have been ordered, those questions have been removed.
Responses to my post varied greatly: People questioned why Australian schools and restaurants have not closed, while others blamed the media for inflating the problem and causing panic. One commenter postulated that because Australia is closing its borders and isolating newly returned travelers, we could avoid a complete closure. But as the official count of new cases in Australia increased from less than 200 to more than 560 in a five-day period, it seems unlikely that anything more than drastic measures will work here or anywhere else.
I am glad for the simplicity of the instructions I received: Stay home and stay away from other people. What are the dilemmas related to the coronavirus you face and what clear instructions would be helpful to you? Let us know at [email protected]
Here are this week's stories.
And for you …
Last week, we wrote about coronavirus anxiety and I asked you to share how you were coping. Here is a reader's response:
I get up every morning anxious. I don't want to talk about my fears; that I have the virus, that I'm spreading it every time I see someone, that I shouldn't have gone to the supermarket on Saturday, that maybe if I hadn't gone to that event 10 days ago, I'd be fine.
I am retired, 69 years old and in good health. I do have bronchitis once a year, and it has turned into pneumonia multiple times.
But being socially isolated is strange. I generally have several social events per week; tea with a friend, dinner with a small group, a knitting circle and social dance every weekend. Social media and phone calls are not replacing my desire for closer face-to-face contact.
I meditate regularly and this practice helps me to stay in the present moment. I practice finding something to be thankful for every day. I am breathing. I am exhaling. I am breathing. I am exhaling.
Right now I feel better.
