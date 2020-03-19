Relief from clear instructions in the coronavirus era

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.

When I got off a Qantas flight from Los Angeles to Melbourne last Tuesday, health officials with protective gear handed me a piece of paper stating that I was to be quarantined for 14 days. Oddly, those instructions were a relief. Finally, someone was giving me definitive guidelines on what to do in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

I have spent the last three weeks traveling through South America, Mexico, the Caribbean and the United States on missions for Food & Wine and Travel & Leisure magazines as part of a project that was supposed to keep me on track for four months. The decision to stop that journey was made collectively, between me and my editors, but until the end of last week it didn't seem like an easy decision. The project is important to the magazines and represents a large part of my annual income. The logistics to do it is complex and difficult in the best circumstances. In the middle of last week, it was unthinkable that international travel would stop, and that isolation would become the norm in most of the world. There was no easy answer, until there was.

It was a relief to arrive in Australia, and not just because of that piece of paper with its final instructions. I entered the United States three times last week (as a result of very difficult travel schedules), and at three airports in the US. USA Different customs officials never asked me where I had been or if it was wrong. Once those procedures were put in place, the day after my last entry into the US. In the USA, they caused long-lasting blockages. My Australian customs trip was painstaking and quick.

But once I got out of the airport, the confusion of everyday life at the time of a pandemic re-emerged. The principal of my teenage son's school e-mailed instructions on what to do if he kept his son home for preventive reasons, and a directive to contact the class coordinator if the circumstances were complex. Since I am in quarantine and my son has a fever and a cough, I contacted the coordinator, who in turn resented the director's original email and told me to follow those instructions. When I told him that the instructions he was sending me were telling me to contact him, he reiterated that he should follow the director's instructions.