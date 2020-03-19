Reginae Carter is still dancing at her house and fans say she is twinned with her father, Lil Wayne.

Reginae Carter is trapped in her house like most of us, and she's trying to make time go by as much fun as possible. Check out another video he shared on his social media account and see how he has fun.

Some people told him that he looks like his father Lil Wayne.

"From the look of my timeline … you all know what will happen in the @fashionnova #fashionnovapartner lol Set," Nae wrote in her post.

Someone said: ‘I love to see you smile. Always a happy girl, "and one commenter posted this:" You look like Damn Daddy Girl @colormenae. "

Another follower said, "Wow, you just naturally attract a black you smile at, it says a lot. I can see your fool as the side that comes out of you through @colormenae."

Someone else posted, "You keep trying to throw that weak twerk all over,quot; and another follower said, "So what if she, not a twerker, lets the hoes do that and she's great?"

A follower shadowed Nae and posted this: ‘Always give up trying to twerk. Your dead ass can't dance! "And someone else said," She is growing up so beautifully and gracefully! Never in any shit or been in any! Or been out with your ass out! She is going to be the real deal! "

A follower addressed the haters: ‘The man hates but constantly watches. If she makes you feel in any way, move with DAMN …! "

Many fans sent their best wishes to Nae and offered her full support during this difficult time for everyone.

Toya Johnson's daughter has been updating her fans about what she's been up to lately.

She told her followers and fans that she had been inside since she heard that "something deadly,quot; lurked outside.

Ad

Many celebrities ask people to stay home as much as possible these days.



Post views:

0 0