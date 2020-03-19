Red Oak Firefighter Relief After Negative Tests for Coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A Red Oak firefighter has tested negative for coronavirus after showing symptoms of illness after reporting to work.

Fire Chief Ben Blanton told Up News Info 11 News that the man's eight quarantined firefighters were dispatched to their families.

“I know that many of you have been praying for our staff. I want to personally thank you for the prayers for our members during this difficult time, ”said Blanton.

According to Blanton, none of the quarantined firefighters was symptomatic, but since they are the first line of defense in emergency operations, he said he prepared things to house them at city facilities until the results returned.