Ready for a fight? I am "- Deadline

Hawaii Five-O Y Lost The student Daniel Dae Kim said today on social networks that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is talking about his experience.

In a video posted to Instagram (see below) and Facebook from his Hawaii home, the actor and producer said, after joking about his "smart quarantine" appearance: "I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, the disease caused by the coronavirus. " He then went on to provide background information on his diagnosis, including the observation that he was in New York filming a medical drama. "Where, ironically, I play a doctor who is recruited from a hospital to help patients during a flu epidemic."

Kim didn't mention the series she was filming, but Deadline reported this month that she was joining the NBC medical drama. New Amsterdam as the new head trauma surgeon. Her character will be featured in the April 7 episode "Pandemic."

Related story Idris Elba, the last star to test positive for coronavirus – UPDATE: how she got her tests

He went on to say that he left the set when production closed and returned to his home in Hawaii. “As the flight was close to landing,” said Kim, “I started to notice some scratch in my throat. … To be sure, when I got home I quarantined a room in the house and tried to rest alone. But later that night, I started to feel tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise, so (my doctor) told me to do a test. "

Kim later added in the 10-minute video: “For all those out there, especially teens and millennials who think this is not serious, know that it is. And if you treat this carelessly, it can endanger the lives of millions of people, including loved ones. So, for the good of everyone else, follow the guidelines: social distance, self-isolation, stop touching your face and, of course, wash your hands. "

Kim bowed over ABC The good doctor last year and recently finished a role in the role Stowaway in front of Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson.